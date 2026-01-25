Kevin Costner looks ruggedly handsome in latest red carpet appearance

Kevin Costner looked ruggedly handsome as he stepped onto the red carpet alongside Morgan Freeman at a screening of their new historical drama, The Gray House, on Thursday January 22, 2026.

Kevin appeared relaxed and confident as the pair celebrated the upcoming eight-episode Civil War series, which they both executive produce.

© Getty Images Kevin at the Los Angeles Screening of Amazon Prime Video's "The Gray House"

The project marks their first collaboration in 35 years, following 1991's Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves – a reunion that prompted a nostalgic walk down memory lane.

"He's a consummate actor," Kevin said of Morgan while speaking with ET Online. "We stepped into this Robin Hood mythology, and he was just immediately available as a man, as an actor. We had these sword fights, and we just, we both looked at each other, it was a very good moment for both of us.

© Getty Images Executive producers Kevin Costner and Morgan Freeman

"We knew, almost like [The] Gray House, we knew we had a very good script. We knew that we had a very good retelling of Robin Hood. And the script, the direction, and all reflected that."

Morgan, meanwhile, laughed when asked how much he remembered from their time making the film. "I remember having a good time doing it," he joked. "That’s about it. It’s 35 years, and I don’t remember much."

© Variety via Getty Images Kevin recently celebrated his 71st birthday

The Gray House, which premieres on Amazon Prime Video on February 26, is based on real events and stars Daisy Head as Elizabeth Van Lew, a wealthy Virginian who secretly operated a spy ring for the Union during the Civil War. Mary-Louise Parker plays Van Lew’s mother, Eliza, while Amethyst Davis portrays Mary Jane Richards, a formerly enslaved woman who also allegedly worked as a spy.

Kevin explained that the strength of the story was what drew both men to the project. "We're still storytellers at our core," he said. "We recognised it as real entertainment first and foremost – wrapped in a true story."

© Variety via Getty Images Kevin and Morgan are working together again after 35 years

Morgan added that Kevin's long-standing connection to American history made him a natural fit. "Kevin’s been involved in history," he said, referencing projects like Dances With Wolves and Yellowstone. "Stories like this are really worth telling – especially the ones nobody ever knew about."