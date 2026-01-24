Olivia Wilde, Charlie XCX and Kiernan Shipka lead the A-list style at the Sundance Film Festival

At the Sundance Film Festival, style plays by different rules. This is a red carpet where practicality meets personality, and stars routinely swap couture gowns for boots, knits and perfectly broken-in tailoring. The 2026 festival was no exception, with Hollywood favourites including Olivia Wilde, Charlie XCX and Kiernan Shipka embracing darkly glamorous, relaxed silhouettes and a distinctly indie sensibility that feels worlds away from awards-season gloss. From sharp suiting to bohemian layers and effortlessly undone beauty, these looks prove that Sundance may be low-key – but it’s never low effort. Here, fashion is less about spectacle and more about confidence, comfort and quiet cool.

© Getty Images Charli XCX Charli put a sharp, subversive spin on festival dressing in a tailored black suit paired with a striped tie and flowing shirt. The masculine-leaning silhouette feels intentionally oversized, balanced by pointed heels and dramatic, glossy hair worn long and loose. Draping a faux-fur coat at her side, she injects high-fashion attitude into Sundance’s casual setting – proof that even low-key festivals can still handle a little edge.

© Variety via Getty Images Kiernan Shipka Kiernan kept things youthful yet refined in a black velvet midi dress, cinched with a rich brown belt that added warmth and texture to the look. The sleeveless silhouette and softly flared skirt struck a balance between classic and contemporary, while knee-high black boots ground the outfit in Sundance practicality. Minimal jewellery and loose, softly waved hair reinforce the festival’s pared-back aesthetic – polished enough for photos, relaxed enough for Park City pavements.



© FilmMagic Olivia Wilde Olivia leaned into sleek minimalism at the I Want Your Sex premiere with a black leather trench-style coat, belted at the waist for structure. The glossy finish adds quiet drama, while tinted glasses and minimal makeup keep the look grounded and modern. Hands tucked casually into pockets, she nails the Sundance formula: statement outerwear, neutral tones and an air of effortless confidence that feels entirely at home at an indie film premiere.

© FilmMagic Chase Sui Wonders Chase wore a whimsical, cold-weather–ready look that feels straight out of an indie fairytale, donning a pale sage slip-style dress embellished with delicate beading, finished with fluffy grey faux-fur trim at the neckline, hem and hood. Coordinated furry accessories – from the headpiece to the slippers – add both warmth and personality, while sheer tights keep the silhouette light. It’s charming, unconventional and perfectly Sundance: cosy, creative and quietly bold.

© Getty Images Rosanna Arquette Rosanna brought bohemian warmth to the carpet in rich burgundy layers topped with a textured jacket and wide-brim black hat. The tonal palette feels autumnal and artistic, paired with practical boots that signal she’s here for films, not flashbulbs. Her look is a reminder that Sundance style often favours individuality over trends – expressive, layered and unapologetically personal.

© Getty Images Tessa Thompson Tessa leaned fully into Sundance’s earthy mood with a mustard-toned suede suit that feels both retro and modern. The tailored jacket is sharply structured but unfussy, paired with matching wide-leg trousers that drape effortlessly. Black pointed boots and understated jewellery keep the look grounded, while her braided hair and natural makeup underscore the festival’s preference for authenticity over glamour. It’s a masterclass in elevated daytime dressing that still feels wearable and real.



© Getty Images Channing Tatum Josephine star Channing opted for understated sophistication in a tonal caramel ensemble built around texture and layering. A soft knit polo sits beneath a long, neutral overcoat, paired with tailored trousers and suede boots that feel perfectly suited to Sundance’s winter chill. The muted palette and relaxed fit give the look a casual confidence, proving that men’s festival style at Sundance is less about statement pieces and more about quietly getting it right.

© Getty Images Ethan Hawke Ethan delivered one of the festival’s most character-driven looks in a dark green suit embroidered with western-style detailing. Paired with a crisp white shirt and worn with relaxed confidence, the suit feels playful, personal and unmistakably Ethan. It’s the kind of outfit that would feel out of place anywhere else – but at Sundance, individuality is always part of the dress code.



© Getty Images Leslie Mann & Judd Apatow Leslie and Judd were coordinated and casual at the Festival this year. Leslie kept things simple in a black knit top and dark denim, finishing the look with chunky boots and loose hair that feels effortlessly undone. Judd added a pop of personality in a red zip-up jacket layered over a T-shirt and jeans, sneakers firmly reinforcing Sundance’s no-nonsense approach to footwear. Together, they embody the festival’s relaxed, relationship-first energy.



© Getty Images Chris Pine Chris embraced vintage-inspired charm in a brown corduroy suit paired with an open-neck white shirt. The textured fabric and relaxed tailoring feel distinctly Sundance – classic but unpretentious. Neutral boots and light grooming keep the look from feeling too polished, striking that sweet spot between old-school Hollywood and indie-film cool.