This is Us star Milo Ventimiglia and wife are expecting their second baby

Milo Ventimiglia is getting ready to become a father of two. The This Is Us star and his wife, Jarah Mariano, revealed they are expecting their second child together while celebrating their daughter Ke’ala’s first birthday on Saturday, January 24.

© Instagram The couple are expecting their second child

Jarah shared the joyful news on Instagram, posting a beachside photo with Ke'ala while subtly debuting her baby bump. In an emotional caption, she reflected on becoming a mother and the depth of love she feels for her daughter.

"Happy 1 year baby girl. When you came into my life I had 2 distinct thoughts, one immediately after the other – I would die for you in a heartbeat, but now I also have to live as long as I possibly can to be around to make sure you're safe," she wrote.

© Getty Milo Ventimiglia as Jack, Tim Matheson as Dave Malone on This Is Us Season 6

She continued, "This is the most unique love I've ever experienced, just as unique of a soul you are. In a world with so much fear and hatred, I know that you will bring your radiating light everywhere you go to make it a better and brighter place for those around you. I love you Ke'ala Coral, forever x Mama."

The couple welcomed Ke'ala in January 2025, just weeks after losing their home in the devastating Los Angeles wildfires – a period Jarah has previously described as both traumatic and transformative.

© Randy Holmes Milo on Jimmy Kimmel Live

"I was 38 weeks pregnant and had done an evacuation only a few weeks prior during the Franklin Fire as well," she shared at the time. "I take it as a gift that I was able to essentially do a practice run for what was inevitably to come."

Jarah said she was grateful the family was able to evacuate during the day, which allowed them to feel more prepared. "Not caught completely off guard in the middle of the night," she explained.

© Instagram The couple married in 2023

She also expressed deep gratitude to first responders and those supporting families affected by the fires. "This will be an extended process of rebuilding and grieving for many," she said, adding that the couple felt "optimistic and inspired to welcome all of the exciting newness of our fresh start."

Now, one year later, Milo and Jarah are preparing to expand their family once again – marking a hopeful new chapter after a year defined by both loss and love.