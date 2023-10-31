This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia ties the knot in private ceremony: report

Milo Ventimiglia has married his girlfriend Jarah Mariano in secret, according to reports from Us Weekly.

The pair reportedly exchanged wedding vows surrounded by family and friends in an intimate private ceremony earlier this year.

The former Gilmore Girls star, 45, was first linked to the model in 2022 after Instagram account Deuxmoi revealed they were an item. Deuxmoi posted a photo of the couple in bathing suits together, supposedly affirming they were dating in response to questions about Milo’s love life.

The couple never publicly confirmed their relationship, although they had been spotted in California recently after Milo bought a Malibu ranch home last year.

Jarah, 38, is an American model originally from Hawaii. Best known for her appearances in Sports Illustrated and Victoria’s Secret, she’s had a successful career appearing in magazines like Taiwan Vogue, L'uomo Vogue, Glamour, Elle, and Italian Vanity Fair.

As well as modelling, Jarah successfully runs Hina + Kū fragrances, a perfume brand inspired by Hawaii’s rich landscape making her a successful entrepreneur as well. She also runs the Makalapua Fund with the Hawaii Community Foundation, a non-profit organization championing education in particular.

WATCH: Milo Ventimiglia struggles to hold back tears during emotional family moment

The This Is Us star has often spoken about how he tries to keep his personal life private and separate from his work.

“I try to minimize myself so people can see the character and can really dive into the work,” he explained to People. “I try and remain as anonymous and invisible as I can so it doesn’t take away from the experience of the men that I play. I don’t know how interesting my life is any more than anyone else’s.”

However, the actor did explain that he had been thinking more about family. “It doesn’t make me want to have a family any more than I think I’m built to want a strong family unit,” he told Us Weekly in 2017. “It will happen when it happens. I’m not out seeking it. It’s just kind of, I’m present in the space in my life that when it presents itself and it’s right, I’m sure it will work out.”

Previously Milo was in a relationship with Gilmore Girls co-star Alexis Bledel from 2002 to 2006, and he also dated Heroes co-star Hayden Panettiere from 2007 to 2009.

