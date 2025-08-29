Gilmore Girls star looks so different after major appearance transformation

Milo Ventimiglia looked worlds away from his days on Gilmore Girls and This Is Us after debuting a brand-new look on the set of his new series, I Will Find You, based on bestselling author Harlan Coben's novel of the same name. The 48-year-old actor is well-known for his long, wavy black hair, but on Wednesday, he showed off a shaved head while filming in New York City. Milo's buzzcut no doubt had passersby doing a double-take as he looked so different from his usual appearances, adding a navy polo shirt and matching pants alongside tan-colored loafers.

I Will Find You is an eight-episode series coming to Netflix in 2026 that has been adapted by showrunner and co-creator Robert Hull and stars Sam Worthington, Britt Lower, and Milo. According to the synopsis, the series follows Sam as David Burroughs, who is wrongfully serving a life sentence for murdering his son. But when he receives word that his son may actually be alive, David must embark on a truth-finding mission that leads him out of prison and into a world of deceit and despair.

© Getty Images for AFI Milo typically sport long, wavy black hair

Gilmore Girls

It has been years since Milo starred in two seasons of the hit WB show as Jess Mariano and then made several appearances in later seasons. His character was beloved by fans, though, thanks in part to his relationship with lead character Rory Gilmore, played by Alexis Bledel. He returned for the 2016 reboot and admitted in 2021 that he would be happy to return for another Gilmore Girls sequel, joking he "can't ever get away from it."

© GC Images Milo debuted his shaved head while filming 'I Will find You'

Speaking to his former co-star Scott Patterson on his podcast I Am All In, Milo referenced the Netflix reboot from 2016, sharing that he would feel like "a jerk" if he didn't show up for another series.

"For me, knowing that you and Lauren [Graham] and Alexis and probably just about everybody else in the show would show up and on top of it, it'd probably be Dan [Palladino] and Amy [Sherman-Palladino] there writing their [expletive] off, it's like, yeah why wouldn't I?" he said, adding: "It would feel like it was there for the right reason versus the wrong reason."

© Instagram Milo starred as fan-favorite Jess Mariano

In August 2025, news broke that Gilmore Girls would return to our screens in a celebration of the show's 25th anniversary, with a documentary set to explore the making of the cult classic. The project will be directed by Meghna Balakumar and Kevin Konrad Hanna, and will welcome back fan-favorite actors from the series, including Kelly Bishop (Emily Gilmore), Jared Padalecki (Dean Forester), and Chad Michael Murray (Tristan Dugray), although there is no word yet on whether Milo will appear.

© Alamy Stock Photo Lauren Graham (R) and Alexis Bledel (L) starred as Lorelai and Rory Gilmore

The documentary, titled Searching For Stars Hollow, will also have appearances from Keiko Agena (Lane Kim), Liz Torres (Miss Patty), and Sally Struthers (Babette Dell). Despite this good news, fans were disappointed over the fact that the show's main characters and creators were unlikely to join their cast members on the project. Lauren Graham, who starred as Lorelai Gilmore in the '00s show, has not been confirmed to appear in the documentary.

Alexis is also not confirmed to appear in the documentary, nor is Scott Patterson, who portrayed Lorelai's onscreen love interest, Luke Danes. Gilmore Girls creators Amy Sherman-Palladino and her husband, Daniel Palladino, are also absent from the project.