Victoria Beckham pictured in Spice Girls reunion after Brooklyn bombshell: 'I love you so much'

The eyes of the world have been on the Beckham family in the days since Brooklyn addressed the year-long family feud rumours with an explosive six-page statement on 19 January. Now, Victoria Beckham has been pictured in an unexpected Spice Girls reunion as she celebrated former bandmate Emma Bunton's 50th birthday.

The fashion designer turned to her Spice Girls bandmates as they reunited for a heartwarming occasion. Victoria, Melanie Chisholm, Emma Bunton and Geri Halliwell gathered together for a birthday celebration amid the Beckham family fallout.

Geri was the first to share the sweet group photo to her Instagram account on Sunday 25 January, tagging her Spice Girls ladies in the post, which she simply captioned: "Birthday celebration". Shortly after, Victoria shared the photo to her own Instagram grid, confirming the gathering was to celebrate their bandmate Emma's milestone 50th after her birthday on 21 January.

"Happy birthday to the most beautiful soul @emmaleebunton," Victoria gushed about the birthday girl. The Spice Girls singers all dressed up for the occasion, with Victoria looking smart in a black blazer and trousers while standing next to the birthday girl Emma, who wore baby pink for her big night. Mel C also opted for a black blazer and Gerri looked stylish in a white co-ord and neck scarf.

"I love you girls so much @gerihalliwellhorner @melaniecmusic xxxxxxx," she signed off with lots of 'kisses' for her other Spice Girls bandmates, Geri and Mel C. Victoria also shared the photo to her Instagram Stories, once again professing to her bandmates: "I love you so much". Fellow bandmate Melanie Brown was not pictured in the group photo.

Mel C, who also shared the photo to her public Instagram account, said it was the "most beautiful night celebrating our @emmaleebunton over 30 years of friendship, love you all more than ever".

© Getty Images Mel C, Emma Bunton, Mel B, Victoria Beckham and Geri Halliwell of the Spice Girls

David gushes about the 'special' reunion

Victoria's husband, David Beckham, couldn't hide his excitement over the Spice Girls reunion.

"This made me happy [red heart emoji]. I can only imagine how the Spice Girls fans feel [heart eyes emoji]," the former professional footballer penned, writing a sweet message of support in the comments section of Victoria's post.

While he didn't appear in the photo, David said it was a "special night celebrating Emma @emmaleebunton x".

Victoria seen for first time since Brooklyn's post

The Spice Girls reunion pic was not the first time Victoria has been spotted since her son Brooklyn's explosive post on Monday, 19 January. Victoria has kept a low profile since her son's scathing statement, popping onto social media occasionally to share her support for her son Cruz's debut tour announcement and her other son Romeo's Paris Fashion Week cameo.

However, the fashion designer was seen for the first time on Friday, when she was pictured being driven in a car around central London with a black hat obscuring her eyes.

What did Brooklyn claim about Victoria?

© WireImage Brooklyn made several bombshell claims about his parents, David and Victoria Beckham

Brooklyn's post took social media by storm after he made several bombshell claims about his parents, stating: "I do not want to reconcile with my family".

In his post, Brooklyn alleged his parents had "controlled" him and had "been trying endlessly to ruin [his] relationship" with his wife Nicola Peltz since before their April 2022 wedding, claiming that "it hasn't stopped".

Across his six-page post, Brooklyn went into detail about alleged drama at his wedding, claiming his mother, Victoria, had pulled out of making Nicola's wedding dress at the "eleventh hour".

He also alleged: "During the wedding planning, my mum went so far as to call me 'evil' because Nicola and I chose to include my Nanny Sandra, and Nicola's Naunni at our table, because they both didn't have their husbands."

One of the most talked-about points from Brooklyn's statement was his bombshell claim that Victoria had "hijacked" his first wedding dance with Nicola: "In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife, but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead. She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I've never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life."

While Victoria has not publicly addressed her son's claims, DJ Fat Tony seemingly confirmed Brooklyn's claim. "I was there, and she did; he's telling the truth," The Tab reported of the DJ's comment on the incident.