Nicola Peltz's explosive texts to wedding planner during Brooklyn Beckham nuptials unearthed

Brooklyn Beckham's wedding to Nicola Peltz in April 2022 got much attention from fans of the Beckham brood at the time. Three years later, it's the wedding the world can't seem to stop talking about once again, but this time for a whole new reason.
Brooklyn's explosive six-page statement, which he uploaded to Instagram on 19 January, took the internet by storm as the eldest Beckham boy finally broke his silence on the ongoing rumours of a feud between him and his wife and the rest of his family. In his bombshell post, Brooklyn unearthed drama that allegedly went down at his wedding to Nicola, including claims that his mother Victoria "hijacked" their first dance and cancelled making his bride's wedding gown at the "eleventh hour".
As Brooklyn and Nicola's wedding has come back into the spotlight, some old texts from the bride at the time have been unearthed, seemingly pointing to early tensions between Nicola and her future mother-in-law in the planning stages.
Nicola's wedding planning texts resurface
Nicola and Brooklyn tied the knot at Nicola's father Nelson's Palm Beach home on 9 April 2022. The whole event had three different wedding planners work on it at different stages.
Just weeks out from the wedding, Arianna Grijalba and Nicole Braghin's firm, Plan Design Events, took over the planning. But after a week, difficulties arose and the partnership was over. Then in 2023, billionaire Nelson Peltz launched a lawsuit against the pair, claiming that his $159,000 deposit had not been returned.
Amid the lawsuit, several texts exchanged in a group chat between Nelson, Nicola's mother Claudia, Nicola, Arianna and Nicole were unsealed. In one text, Nicola said she was "tired of catching mistakes on this RSVP list honestly" after racing driver Lewis Hamilton, who had already said he couldn't come to the wedding, was still on the list.
"We spoke to him. He can't come so explain why you said he [RSVP'd] yes," she had questioned the planners.
The lawsuit also made mention of Nicola's wish to keep Brooklyn's mother Victoria out of the loop of any errors ahead of the big day. It reportedly read: "Both Claudia and Nicola had insisted that Victoria Beckham could not know about any internal mistakes regarding the ongoing planning of her son’s wedding, including any errors with the guest list."
Brooklyn's claims about the wedding drama
Early on, when rumours of a feud in the Beckham family had just started bubbling, there were reports of a rift between Nicola and Victoria after the former did not wear a wedding dress designed by her future mother-in-law, instead opting for a custom-made Valentino gown.
Brooklyn set the record straight on the wedding dress rumours in his 19 January post, claiming that his mother had "cancelled making Nicola's dress in the eleventh hour despite how excited she was to wear her design, forcing her to urgently find a new dress".
Brooklyn also claimed his mother Victoria had "hijacked" his first wedding dance with Nicola, during which she allegedly "danced very inappropriately on [him] in front of everyone".
Brooklyn and Nicola later renewed their wedding vows three years on from their 2022 wedding. The ceremony was held at Nicola's family's estate in New York in August 2025, with Brooklyn's side of the family all noticeably absent.
"We wanted to renew our vows so we could create new memories of our wedding day that bring us joy and happiness, not anxiety and embarrassment," Brooklyn claimed.