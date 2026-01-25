Nicola Peltz's explosive texts to wedding planner during Brooklyn Beckham nuptials unearthed

Brooklyn Beckham's wedding to Nicola Peltz in April 2022 got much attention from fans of the Beckham brood at the time. Three years later, it's the wedding the world can't seem to stop talking about once again, but this time for a whole new reason.

Brooklyn's explosive six-page statement, which he uploaded to Instagram on 19 January, took the internet by storm as the eldest Beckham boy finally broke his silence on the ongoing rumours of a feud between him and his wife and the rest of his family. In his bombshell post, Brooklyn unearthed drama that allegedly went down at his wedding to Nicola, including claims that his mother Victoria "hijacked" their first dance and cancelled making his bride's wedding gown at the "eleventh hour".

As Brooklyn and Nicola's wedding has come back into the spotlight, some old texts from the bride at the time have been unearthed, seemingly pointing to early tensions between Nicola and her future mother-in-law in the planning stages.

Nicola's wedding planning texts resurface

Nicola and Brooklyn tied the knot at Nicola's father Nelson's Palm Beach home on 9 April 2022. The whole event had three different wedding planners work on it at different stages.

Just weeks out from the wedding, Arianna Grijalba and Nicole Braghin's firm, Plan Design Events, took over the planning. But after a week, difficulties arose and the partnership was over. Then in 2023, billionaire Nelson Peltz launched a lawsuit against the pair, claiming that his $159,000 deposit had not been returned.

Amid the lawsuit, several texts exchanged in a group chat between Nelson, Nicola's mother Claudia, Nicola, Arianna and Nicole were unsealed. In one text, Nicola said she was "tired of catching mistakes on this RSVP list honestly" after racing driver Lewis Hamilton, who had already said he couldn't come to the wedding, was still on the list.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz in 2023

"We spoke to him. He can't come so explain why you said he [RSVP'd] yes," she had questioned the planners.

The lawsuit also made mention of Nicola's wish to keep Brooklyn's mother Victoria out of the loop of any errors ahead of the big day. It reportedly read: "Both Claudia and Nicola had insisted that Victoria Beckham could not know about any internal mistakes regarding the ongoing planning of her son’s wedding, including any errors with the guest list."

Beckhams family feud timeline © Ian West - PA Images 2022 April 9th - Brooklyn Beckham marries Nicola Peltz. Reports emerge of a dispute, as Nicola chose not to wear a dress designed by Victoria Beckham. However, in an interview with Grazia USA, Nicola said this was because Victoria's ''alterier'' couldn't make the dress, not due to a feud. June - During their honeymoon, Brooklyn and Nicola do not meet up with the Beckhams, despite being on holiday nearby at the same time. August - Nicola appears on the cover of Tatler, where she discusses the pressure Brooklyn feels around his career, and reveals that he often seeks advice from her billionaire father. October - In an interview with the Sunday Times, when Nicola was questioned about the alleged feud with Victoria she said: “No family is perfect.” 2024 December - Romeo Beckham and his girlfriend, Kim Turbull, go public, and she begins spending time with the Beckham family. However, Brooklyn and Nicola are notably absent from any photos with Kim, who reportedly dated Brooklyn in the past, in the following months. 2025 March 30th - Brooklyn didn't attend his dad's early birthday party in Miami, which was organised by Victoria April - Romeo shuts down speculation that Kim was Brooklyn’s ex-girlfriend in a now-deleted Instagram comment: “Brooklyn and Kim never dated.” 9th - The Beckham family do not publicly acknowledge Brooklyn and Nicola’s third wedding anniversary. 17th - Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz miss Victoria Beckham’s 51st birthday party. Brooklyn does not post any birthday tribute to his mother on social media. May 2nd - David Beckham celebrates his 50th birthday in London. However, Brooklyn and Nicola are notably absent and do not publicly acknowledge the occasion on social media. 5th - David shares an Instagram story from a fishing trip he planned six months earlier for his birthday, posing with his sons Cruz and Romeo. He captions the story: “You were missed @brooklynpeltzbeckham.” 25th - Brooklyn posts an Instagram story of himself and Nicola, appearing to take a dig at his parents, with the caption: “I always choose you.” August 2 - Nicola and Brooklyn renew their vows without any members of the Beckham family present at the ceremony. October 8 - Nicola and Brooklyn do not attend the red carpet premiere of Victoria Beckham's eponymous Netflix documentary. December 21 - Cruz Beckham posts a screenshot to his Instagram story of a Daily Mail article claiming his parents unfollowed Brooklyn. He captions the story: ''NOT TRUE. My mum and dad would never unfollow their son...Let's get the facts right. They woke up blocked… as did I.'' 2026 January 19 - Brooklyn has broken his silence on the family feud rumours with a lengthy Instagram story. He shared his version of events with his 16 million followers and stated that he has no desire to reconcile with his parents.

Brooklyn's claims about the wedding drama

© Getty Images Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz

Early on, when rumours of a feud in the Beckham family had just started bubbling, there were reports of a rift between Nicola and Victoria after the former did not wear a wedding dress designed by her future mother-in-law, instead opting for a custom-made Valentino gown.

Brooklyn set the record straight on the wedding dress rumours in his 19 January post, claiming that his mother had "cancelled making Nicola's dress in the eleventh hour despite how excited she was to wear her design, forcing her to urgently find a new dress".

Brooklyn also claimed his mother Victoria had "hijacked" his first wedding dance with Nicola, during which she allegedly "danced very inappropriately on [him] in front of everyone".

Brooklyn and Nicola later renewed their wedding vows three years on from their 2022 wedding. The ceremony was held at Nicola's family's estate in New York in August 2025, with Brooklyn's side of the family all noticeably absent.

"We wanted to renew our vows so we could create new memories of our wedding day that bring us joy and happiness, not anxiety and embarrassment," Brooklyn claimed.