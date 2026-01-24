Nicola Peltz reveals she 'didn't get along' with Brooklyn Beckham when they first met

Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham are one of the most outwardly affectionate celebrity couples going around at the moment, having formed their own "bubble" in the United States together and becoming known for their frequent public displays of affection. However, did you know that it wasn't love at first sight for the pair?

In an interview with The Times in 2022, Nicola spoke extensively about her relationship with the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham, talking about the story of how they first met.

She explained that they met at Coachella festival in either 2016 or 2017, and that they "just didn't get along". Nicola continued: "He met my brother Diesel first. He stayed at the house we were renting and we didn’t talk."

Brooklyn and Nicola didn't properly talk until long after meeting

However, things then took a turn in October 2019, she shared: "We were at a party one night and we ran into each other. I think it was the first time we had a conversation. And we don’t go out. If it’s an event [maybe], other than that, we act like we’re 90.

"We like to get into bed. But this night, we went out, I got home at 10 in the morning! We didn’t want to leave each other," she concluded.

After that, Brooklyn stayed in the States with her for a week more and they saw each other every single day. On the night before he flew back to London, the older brother of Romeo, Cruz and Harper Beckham pulled a classic romantic stunt: "He left, then told me he'd forgotten his wallet, so he had to come back and get it. [Later] he was like, 'Yeah. I did that on purpose'."

She revealed in the interview that he confessed his love for her just over two months later – once they started dating, things moved very fast!

Nicola says that marriage has changed their dynamic

However, she explained in the same interview that their dynamic has changed a lot since they got married. The actress said: "I think we both feel more confident in our relationship. Like, you know, if a guy would come up before we were married, it was a bigger deal.”

She explained that they would both get jealous of each other but that she "loves when Brooklyn's protective".

Brooklyn also spoke about their dynamic, and how close the pair are. In an exclusive interview with HELLO! before the wedding, he told us: "I'm marrying my best friend so we have our own little bubble together now and it's just really nice. We've been engaged for a year and if Covid wasn't a thing we’d have liked to have been married already, and it has been a bit difficult."