Nicola Peltz Beckham's three wedding planners for $3m nuptials – and why they stepped down

Nicola Peltz Beckham and her husband Brooklyn's three-day wedding may have looked seamless from an outsider's perspective, but there were a few wedding planning hiccups behind the scenes that have now been made public.

The couple enjoyed an A-list extravaganza at her father Nelson's Palm Beach home on 9 April 2022 which reportedly cost over $3million. But bringing together all of the elements was not an easy task – in fact, it took three wedding planners and a lot of frustration from the bride Nicola, according to new court documents. See why the first stepped down, the second is being sued and the third had such a high fee…

Preston Bailey

Preston Bailey is known for pulling off some impressive celeb weddings – think Ivanka Trump's "dramatic" 2009 nuptials, for example – but the wedding planner stepped down from his role in organising Nicola and Brooklyn's big day with just six weeks to go.

Preston Bailey stepped down from planning Nicola and Brooklyn's wedding in March 2022

Court filings reveal it was a "mutual agreement" with Nelson and Nicola, and the former reported Preston was met with "challenges" while planning the event.

Arianna Grijalba and Nicole Braghin

In March 2022, the Peltz family turned to Plan Design Events, Arianna Grijalba and Nicole Braghin's firm, to take over. But after just over a week of working together, and alleged difficulties with the technology that handled the guest RSVPs, they ended their professional relationship.

Now, Nelson is suing the pair for his $159,000 deposit that he claims they have not yet returned. A group chat with Nelson, Claudia, Nicola, Arianna and Nicole highlights some of the problems they encountered.

Over confusion about Lewis Hamilton's response to his invitation, Nicola wrote: "We spoke to him. He can't come so explain why you said he [RSVP'd] yes," and Arianna replied: "Give me a sec because this system for RSVP it's new to me, I haven't got a chance to learn how to pull the data…By mistake we sent you everyone who entered the link today."

She added: "I hate looking like a fool but I hate the most not giving you what you need ASAP. I will be back soon."

"I'm tired of catching mistakes on this RSVP list honestly," Nicola later wrote.

In his lawsuit, Nelson's lawyers argued the wedding planners "took advantage" of their opportunity to work for "two world-famous celebrities."

"Peltz had presented them with the opportunity of a lifetime – to have their names associated with the wedding of two world-famous celebrities, which would undoubtedly propel PDE into wedding planning stardom," they wrote.

The couple got married at Nelson Peltz's Palm Beach home

"In reality, however, it later became clear that PDE viewed this as an opportunity to take advantage of Peltz by making material misrepresentations on both their website and in person regarding their experience, expertise, and capability of planning the wedding."

Michelle Ragos

Around 500 guests, including the Beckhams and Serena Williams, joined Nicola and Brooklyn to celebrate their nuptials – a task that was pulled off at the final hour by wedding planner Michelle Ragos.

Nicola admitted in an interview with Vogue that her mother Claudia had organised a lot of the wedding in the months leading up to it since she was filming TV series Immigrant in LA and didn't arrive until 10 days before the big day.

"I have to hand it to my mum, who really put this whole thing together," she said. "Luckily, we have similar taste."

Although the wedding weekend was a resounding success in the end, Nelson said in the lawsuit that he was forced to pay a "substantially higher fee" to Michelle due to the short turnaround.

