Nicola Peltz's 'eleventh hour' wedding dress claims debunked in resurfaced video

One of the stand-out claims in Brooklyn Beckham's bombshell statement on Monday was that his mother, Victoria Beckham, was set to design Nicola Peltz's wedding dress until she pulled out "at the eleventh hour."

But despite this, Nicola ended up with a beautiful gown designed by the late fashion legend Valentino Garavani, a process which saw the American actress flying to Rome to design it.

In a resurfaced clip from an interview with Elle, Nicola called the entire process was "a dream" detailing that she and her whole family headed to the holy city for the occasion. "My favourite outfit I've ever worn is my wedding dress. I got to go to Rome, and design it with everyone at Valentino; it was just a dream.

"My dad took me with my brother, and my mum and Brooklyn, but then my dad and Brooklyn did something else obviously because they couldn't go into the fitting. Just being able to go to Rome and go to a new place that I'd never been and design a dress with my mum, it was just like magic."

In the comments section fans were debating about how the story relates to Brooklyn's statement. Some were left confused as the process didn't appear to be something that could happen at the last minute.

"So thought [the dress] was VB and then let her down this clearly states otherwise[...]" one fan commented." A second speculated: "It was already mentioned in their Vogue interview that her Valentino dress was carefully planned and took a long time to create. She even traveled to Rome for fittings, so the whole process was very detailed and thoughtful. It definitely wasn’t a last-minute decision."

Meanwhile, others jumped to Nicola's defense, saying that it's very likely she had more than one dress which Victoria could have been involved in. "So what if she had two wedding dresses for the first wedding? Lots of brides do that. And Posh’'s dress didn't work out." A second replied: "She more than likely had more than one dress!"

Wedding gate

While the truth about the dress is yet to be revealed, one claim in Brooklyn's statement that has been explained is the truth behind the "hijacked" wedding dance.

Brooklyn wrote: "My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife, which had been planned weeks in advance to a romantic love song. In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead.

"She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I’ve never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life."

Appearing on This Morning on Friday, DJ Fat Tony who attended the three-day wedding, said: "There was no slutdropping, there was no black cat PVC catsuits, there was no Spice Girl action.

"What it was, was – and why I said it was inappropriate as well – was because it was the timing. What happened was, basically, Marc Anthony was performing on stage, he then called Brooklyn onto stage.

He continued: "Brooklyn went onto the stage, and the next minute everyone's expecting it to be Nicola to go up and do the first dance, and then Marc asked for the most beautiful woman in the room to come to the stage – and then he says, 'Victoria, come to the stage.'

"So Victoria is by the stage, she goes onto the stage, and of course at that point Brooklyn is literally devastated because he thought he was going to do his first dance with his wife, then Nicola leaves the room crying her eyes out.

"Brooklyn is stuck there on stage, and they do this dance, and Marc Anthony says 'put your hands on your mother’s hips' and it was a Latin thing, and the whole situation was really awkward for everyone in the room."