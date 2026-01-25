Barack and Michelle Obama make bold political statement over Alex Pretti shooting

Barack and Michelle Obama have made a bold political statement over the fatal Alex Pretti shooting by federal agents in Minneapolis saying American values are 'under attack', calling the incident a 'heartbreaking tragedy'.

On Sunday the former president and first lady issued a rare political statement. "This has to stop. The killing of Alex Pretti is a heartbreaking tragedy.

"It should also be a wake-up call to every American, regardless of party, that many of our core values as a nation are increasingly under assault."

© Anadolu via Getty Images Former President of the United States Barack made a rare political statement

The 37-year-old ICU nurse was shot on Saturday morning and his killing has sparked mass protests and clashes with law enforcement in Minneapolis after the city suffered another fatal shooting weeks earlier.

The Obamas added: "Federal law enforcement and immigration agents have a tough job. But Americans expect them to carry out their duties in a lawful, accountable way, and to work with, rather than against, state and local officials to ensure public safety.

"That’s not what we’re seeing in Minnesota. In fact, we’re seeing the opposite.

© AFP via Getty Images On January 24, federal agents murdered US citizen Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old ICU nurse

For weeks now, people across the country have been rightly outraged by the spectacle of masked ICE recruits and other federal agents acting with impunity and engaging in tactics that seem designed to intimidate, harass, provoke and endanger the residents of a major American city."

The Obamas then described these as "unprecedented tactics" and "embarrassing, lawless and cruel" which have resulted in the two deaths of US citizens.

© Getty Images An onlooker holds a sign that reads "Shame" as members of law enforcement work the scene following a suspected shooting by an ICE agent

The first death refers to Renee Good who was fatally shot on January 7th when ICE officers shot directly into her vehicle.

"This has to stop," urged Barack.

© WireImage The Obamas say this 'needs to stop'

He then expressed his hope "that after this most recent tragedy, administration officials will reconsider their approach, and start finding ways to work constructively with Governor Walz and Mayor Frey as well as state and local police to avert more chaos and achieve legitimate law enforcement goals."

Donald Trump meanwhile has responded to the shooting by sharing a photo of a gun Alex was allegedly armed with a post on Truth social stating: "This is the gunman’s gun, loaded (with two additional full magazines!), and ready to go – What is that all about? Where are the local Police? Why weren’t they allowed to protect ICE Officers? The Mayor and the Governor called them off? It is stated that many of these Police were not allowed to do their job, that ICE had to protect themselves — Not an easy thing to do!"