Donald Trump's granddaughter Kai reveals her true feelings about his inauguration: 'I'm stressed'

As Donald Trump prepares to be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States on January 20, his family are also preparing to be thrust back into the spotlight – and not all of them are ready.

Donald's granddaughter, Kai, took to her YouTube channel to share her feelings about his inauguration ahead of the event, revealing that she is "stressed" as the day draws nearer.

"I don't normally get nervous for certain things, but the inauguration...I'm not nervous, I'm just like, excited," she told her audience. "I have the butterflies in my stomach; like, I'm looking forward to it."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Donald Trump claims 'magnificent victory' as he looks set for White House return

One thing that is not ready is her dress for the day: "I'm a little stressed that I didn't pick up an outfit in advance, and now I'm like, 'Oh! Last minute, gotta go to the dry cleaners,'" she said.

"But besides that, I'm honestly not that stressed," Kai finished.

The 17-year-old shot to fame when she supported the President-Elect at the 2024 Republican National Convention, sharing with the crowd what her grandfather was like with her.

© Chip Somodevilla The teen revealed that she had left her inauguration outfit to the last minute

"He calls me during the school day to ask how my me all about my golf game," she said. "But then I have to remind him that I'm in school, and I'll have to call him back later."

Kai is an avid golfer and will attend the University of Miami after high school to pursue the sport.

She is the daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and his ex-wife, Vanessa Pergolizzi; the pair were married from 2005 until 2018. They share kids Kai, Donald III, Tristan, Spencer and Chloe﻿.

© Instagram Kai is the daughter of Donald Trump Jr.

Kai launched her YouTube channel in November, just before Donald won the election after pulling ahead of Vice President Kamala Harris.

"I'm really happy he won, obviously," she shared in Tuesday's video. "For America and I think for our family, I think it's just so important that he won."

She continued: "I think these next four years are going to be the best four years America has had in a very long time."

She is an avid golfer and often plays with Donald

"I'm so happy for him on the inside. I'm so happy that our family gets to do this again."

While current and past presidents and their wives – including Bill and Hillary Clinton, George W. and Laura Bush, and Joe and Jill Biden – will attend the inauguration event, Barack Obama will arrive on his own after it was announced that his wife Michelle would be absent.

"Former President Barack Obama is confirmed to attend the 60th Inaugural Ceremonies. Former first lady Michelle Obama will not attend the upcoming inauguration," read a statement from Michelle's team.

© Theo Wargo Carrie Underwood will perform at the January 20 event

Tech billionaires Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos will attend the event, while country star Carrie Underwood will perform alongside the Village People.

Carrie announced her performance in a statement on Monday, sharing that she was "honored" to "be a small part of this historic event".

"I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future," she added.