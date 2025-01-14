Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Michelle Obama to skip Donald Trump's inauguration — what to know
Subscribe
Michelle Obama to skip Donald Trump's inauguration — what to know
Split image of Michelle Obama and Donald Trump© Getty Images

Michelle Obama to skip Donald Trump's inauguration — what to know

The former first lady and Becoming author's husband Barack Obama will be in attendance

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
48 minutes ago
Share this:

Michelle Obama will not be attending the upcoming inauguration of Donald Trump and his vice president, J.D. Vance.

A spokesperson for the former first lady confirmed the news, which comes after also recently missing former President Jimmy Carter's funeral. Her husband Barack Obama did attend, and was sitting next to the former reality star and incoming president.

All other living presidents, meaning Obama, Joe Biden, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, will be in attendance, the AP reported.

WATCH: Michelle Obama gives powerful speech at the DNC

Though it has long been tradition that former presidents and their families attend inaugurations, it was Trump himself who broke that tradition almost four years ago, the first time a former president had done so in 150 years.

The former real estate developer, who still denies his 2020 defeat, never conceded to President Biden, and just days before his inauguration, his supporters led an insurrection on the capitol during which police officers were beaten, a rioter was shot, several died, and at least four police officers who were on the scene have died by suicide since.

The Obamas did welcome Trump and his wife Melania Trump into the White House in 2017 ahead of his first inauguration, also a tradition, and were in attendance at his swearing in.

First Lady Melania Trump, Karen Pence, President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, former president Barack Obama, former vice president Joe Biden, Michelle Obama and Jill Biden stand on the steps of the U. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States Friday -- ushering in a new political era that has been cheered and feared in equal measure© Getty
The Obamas at Trump's 2017 inauguration

Trump has long had a contentious history with the Obama family, in large part over his racist claims about the former president's birth place, which date back to about 2011, ahead of Obama's reelection.

MORE: Why Michelle Obama was absent from Jimmy Carter's funeral

MORE: Michelle Obama talks 'difficult few months' in personal message ahead of the new year

He has always been one of the leading and loudest propagators of the erroneous claims that Obama was not born in the United States, and even once suggested he would send a team of private investigators to Hawai'i, Obama's birth place, to learn the supposed truth, and promised to donate $5m to charity if anyone could convince him he was born in the U.S.

U.S. President Donald Trump takes the oath of office as his wife Melania Trump holds the bible and his son Barron Trump looks on, on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States© Getty Images
Trump is returning to the White House as the first convicted felon to assume the most powerful office in the land

In response, Obama released a copy of his birth certificate, and just weeks later, in April 2011, also "roasted" Trump at the White House Correspondents' Dinner. He started his speech by joking he would go "one step further" and release his "birth video," before showing the famous The Lion King scene in which Simba is presented to the world. He then called out the Fox News table to assure them "that was a joke," and that it was "a children's cartoon."

MORE: Michelle Obama reveals family's plans for poignant first Christmas since her mother's passing

He and Obama were seated next to each other at Carter's recent funeral© Getty Images
He and Obama were seated next to each other at Carter's recent funeral

"No one is happier and prouder to put this birth certificate matter to rest than Donald, and that's because he can finally get back to focusing on the issues that matter like, did we fake the moon landing, what really happened in Roswell, and where are Biggie and Tupac," he further joked. 

MORE: Michelle Obama admits to parenting concerns as she talks life with Malia and Sasha

Malia and Sasha are both now living in Los Angeles
The Obamas' daughters, Malia and Sasha, both live in Los Angeles, where there is currently a major wildfire crisis

"All kidding aside, obviously we all know about your credentials and breadth of experience," he went on, before joking about his time on The Apprentice.

Many have since suggested that the moment, which had the room erupting in laughter, was a deciding moment for Trump to run for president.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More