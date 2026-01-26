Sandra Bullock's Blind Side costar Quinton Aaron left 'fighting for his life' after drastic weight loss

Fans of The Blind Side have been left deeply concerned after news emerged that Quinton Aaron, who starred opposite Sandra Bullock in the 2009 hit film, has been hospitalized following a sudden and frightening health emergency.

The actor, who memorably portrayed football star Michael Oher in The Blind Side, was rushed to hospital in Atlanta after collapsing at home.

According to reports, Quinton was walking up a flight of stairs when he suddenly lost control of his legs, causing him to fall. He has since remained in hospital for several days as doctors continue to run tests to determine the cause.

© GC Images Quinton Aaron has been hospitalized

A representative for the actor confirmed that he is now in stable condition and expressed gratitude for the "outpouring of love, prayers, and well wishes" from fans. While his condition was initially described as critical, his team has reassured supporters that he is receiving ongoing medical care.

The incident comes just months after Quinton proudly shared a major personal milestone with his followers, revealing that he had lost an extraordinary 200 pounds.

© WireImage Quinton with Sandra Bullock before his dramatic weight loss

In an emotional Instagram post, he celebrated dropping from his heaviest weight of 575lbs to 375lbs, calling the achievement “amazing” and saying he was determined to continue working towards his health goals.

However, this is not the first time the actor has faced serious health challenges in recent months. Earlier this year, he was also hospitalized after coughing up blood and suffering from a high fever, raising further concern among those close to him.

In the wake of his latest hospitalization, a GoFundMe page has been launched to support Quinton as he recovers, with fans rallying behind the actor who brought one of cinema’s most inspiring sports stories to life.

© Getty Images Quinton attends the premiere of The Blind Side in 2009

As messages of support continue to pour in, many are hoping for a full and speedy recovery for the star, whose performance in The Blind Side left a lasting impression on audiences around the world.

Quinton credited his weight loss to intermittent fasting and "a lot of cardio in the bedroom" following his marriage to his new wife, Margarita, whom he wed in December 2024 after they met on TikTok. "Mentally, physically, and emotionally, she has been my confidant and shelter through my storms," Quinton said. "I truly believe God was blessing me with one of his Angels when he sent her to me."

© Dimitrios Kambouris Quinton attends a Fitness Boot Camp Class in The Bahamas

Quinton admitted that he became a depressive eater after his mom passed away in 2008, but his wife helped him through his dark times. He added. "She's helped me get over my depression and so much more. She loves to tell people that she only does 5% and I do the other 95% but I believe she's much more important in my life than even she gives herself credit for."

Speaking about his binge-eating habits in September, Quinton said on the Recovery Vow podcast: "Food was my drug. I was eating when I wasn't even hungry. Just going out and buying food and sitting in my car in the parking lot, eating it, and crying and not knowing why. I'm like, 'Why do I feel this way?'"