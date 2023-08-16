Sandra Bullock supported by The Blind Side actor Quinton Aaron amid Oher-Tuohy legal drama

The Bird Box actress earned her first and only Oscar for her portrayal of Leigh Anne Tuohy on The Blind Side

As news that the family depicted in 2009's The Blind Side, the Tuohys, tricked Michael Oher into a conservatorship – as opposed to adopting him, as portrayed in the movie – shocks the internet, many have turned to Sandra Bullock... and her Oscar.

The Academy-winning actress starred in the movie as Leigh Anne Tuohy, who along with her husband Sean are being accused by Michael, today 37, of not only tricking him into a conservatorship months after he turned 18 in 2004, but also profiting hundreds of thousands of dollars off of his story, money he says he never received.

Sandra won her first and only Oscar for her portrayal of Leigh Anne, and as talk swirls on X (formerly known as Twitter) or her Oscar being in jeopardy, Quinton Aaron, who starred as Michael, is coming to her defense.

Speaking with TMZ, he declared: "To make a statement like that doesn't make any sense."

The actor added: "Sandra Bullock didn't have anything to do with the real story that we're reading as of right now."

Further praising Sandra – who herself is mourning the passing of her partner Bryan Randall – Quinton said: "She gave a brilliant performance," maintaining: "And that shouldn't be tarnished for something that had nothing to do with her."

© Getty Sandra won her first and only Oscar for the role in 2010

He also noted that while he has not interacted with the Tuohy family since the film's release, he was unsuspecting of any questionable behavior from them at the time.

"I got a good sense from all of them," he said, adding: "They were real cool to me."

© Getty Images The actress next to real-life Leigh Anne in 2009

Earlier this week, Michael made a petition to a Tennessee court requesting his conservatorship to be dissolved, to bar the Tuohys from using his name and likeness in the future, as well as for the compensation of all the profits he was thereby owed.

The legal filing stated: "The lie of Michael's adoption is one upon which Co-Conservators Leigh Anne Tuohy and Sean Tuohy have enriched themselves at the expense of their Ward, the undersigned Michael Oher."

© Getty Michael today is a retired NFL player

It continued: "Michael Oher discovered this lie to his chagrin and embarrassment in February of 2023, when he learned that the Conservatorship to which he consented on the basis that doing so would make him a member of the Tuohy family, in fact provided him no familial relationship with the Tuohys."

© Getty Images Michael was 16 when he was taken in by the Tuohys

"Since at least August of 2004, Conservators have allowed Michael, specifically, and the public, generally, to believe that Conservators adopted Michael and have used that untruth to gain financial advantages for themselves and the foundations which they own or which they exercise control."

The Tuohys have since denied the allegations in a statement from their lawyers, and in turn accused Michael – who for years they have referred to as their adoptive son – of demanding $15 million from them in a "shakedown effort."

