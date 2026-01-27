Tim McGraw gives family update from Nashville home: 'My heart sank'

Tim McGraw has assured fans that he and his family are safe following this week’s winter storm in Nashville. The country star took to Instagram on January 26 to deliver an update alongside a photograph of his snow-filled woodland setting.

"Woke up to the damage across Nashville this morning and my heart sank," he penned in the caption. "So grateful our family is safe, but I know a lot of folks are hurting – homes damaged, power out, trees down. If you need help, ask. If you can help, go. That’s how Nashville works. We take care of our own."

The singer's followers flocked to the comments section to offer their support. "We absolutely do take care of our own," wrote a fellow resident. "The damage will be seen for years after, but the memories of folks helping each other will last even longer," added another fan. "The volunteer state for a reason," commented a third social media user.

Tim and his wife, Faith Hill, who have been married since 1996, reside in a $15.7 million home in Nashville. The luxe abode features five bedrooms and ten bathrooms. The property has 22,460 square feet of space. According to statista.com, the average US home is around 2,261 square feet, meaning their pad is 10 times the size.

Now that their three daughters, Gracie, Maggie, and Audrey have all flown from the nest, Tim and Faith have the huge home all to themselves. The dining area features a round dining table, vaulted beam ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, tiled floors, and dark wood furniture with more spectacular views of their surroundings.

© Instagram The couple's Nashville home during the holidays

Meanwhile, the kitchen boasts varnished wooden floors, a black and white patterned feature wall, and a white and gray concrete-style splashback that's home to a stainless-steel chimney hood. The ceiling is covered with spotlights, there are plenty of storage cabinets, a blue island with a white top that's lined with leather-backed chairs, and more stainless-steel appliances.

© Getty Images for Paramount+ Tim gave his fans an update on his family

The storm in the Tennessee town has had disastrous effects. Fallen century-old trees brought down power lines, countless utility poles were left beyond repair, and traffic signals were destroyed, with 200,000 customers in Davidson County still without power. According to the FOX Forecast Center, 0.75 inches of ice accretion was reported just outside Nashville in Brentwood, Tennessee. It has been recorded that three deaths have been caused by the storm.

Tim and Faith established roots in Tennessee early into their relationship, and have owned a slew of different homes in the state and beyond.