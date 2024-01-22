Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's youngest daughter publicly addresses relationship with Lincoln Lawyer star in rare photo

Audrey McGraw, daughter of country superstars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, is not hiding the fact that The Lincoln Lawyer is taken.

The aspiring singer, 22, has hinted at a romance with Manuel García-Rulfo, 42, in the past, but made it all the more clear with her latest social media post.

Audrey is the youngest of Tim and Faith's three daughters; the two, who have been married since 1996, also share Gracie, 26, and Maggie, 25.

WATCH: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter Audrey reveals unexpected hobby while on vacation

On Sunday, the youngest of the McGraw girls took to Instagram and shared the least coy of any of her previous photos hinting at her relationship with the actor.

She posted a moody photo of the star, in which he is looking head on at the camera standing in the middle of a dark street, illuminated by green-blue lighting.

Though Audrey shared the post without a caption, fans were quick to take to the comments section under it nonetheless, commenting on the hard launch.

"Lincoln Lawyer!!" one of her followers wrote with a praising hands and red heart emoji, as others followed suit with: "Who is this cutie?" and: "@manu_rulfo looking good and loving the smile," as well as: "Loved the show!"

MORE: Tim McGraw's three daughters can't 'stop laughing' at dad's 'iconic' appearance in throwback photo – fans react

MORE: Tim McGraw shares jaw-dropping glimpse inside 22k-square-foot home with Faith Hill – fans left in awe

Back in August, both Audrey and Manuel shared subtle photos of their time together in Germany, and they had previously shared photos of another trip to Mexico – where Manuel is originally from – as well.

© Getty Audrey is the youngest of the McGraw girls

Audrey is both an aspiring singer and actress, and attends the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, which has campuses in both New York City and Los Angeles.

Her older sister Gracie has similar interests of a career in entertainment, more specifically a passion for Broadway, and has previously performed with Broadway Sings.

© Instagram The couple previously shared subtle pics from a vacation to Germany together

MORE: Faith Hill's youngest daughter is an unexpected mini-me in stunning beach photo

Meanwhile, the middle McGraw sister, Maggie, has a Master's degree in Sustainability Science and Practice from Stanford, has worked as a staff assistant and legislative correspondent for congressman Jim Cooper – a Democratic representative from Tennessee – and her older sister previously shared that she is studying for the LSAT.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.