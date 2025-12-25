HELLO's favorite celebrity Christmas trees of the 2025 season

My favorite part of Christmas is the tree. Growing up, my family was old school – a real, Douglas fir, usually eight-and-a-half foot tree. I dreamed of the day we decorated; each of my siblings with our own ornaments and a handful of tinsel.

Now that I live alone in a small Brooklyn apartment, I opt for a fake Christmas tree. It's still decorated with my childhood ornaments, but without the tinsel which I've learned is a hazard for my two cats. Regardless, the Christmas tree is the most beautiful part of the holiday and adds a layer of coziness necessary for the season.

And it's not just me that loves a Christmas tree! Celebrities across the world show off their centerpieces on social media, boasting sky-high trees with uniform decorations I salivate over. So, to celebrate the holiday, HELLO! gathered up our favorite celebrity Christmas trees of the 2025 season.

© Instagram Michelle and Barack Obama The former First couple used to celebrate Christmas in the White House. But these days, Michelle and Barack Obama instead go with a more low-key, modern celebration. Michelle, 61, posted a photo of her and Barack, 64, to her 57.6 million Instagram followers in front of skinny, architectural Christmas trees. "Merry Christmas! Barack and I send you our heartfelt wishes for a blessed holiday and joyful start to the new year," she wrote.

© Instagram Victoria and David Beckham While there are reports of a rift between Victoria, David, and their eldest son Brooklyn, the family is still enjoying their holidays. On Instagram, the former Spice Girl turned fashion designer shared a snapshot of her 14-year-old daughter, Harper, sitting and writing alone in what appeared to be the dining room, with an incredibly long hardwood table lined with tall candles and a gargantuan Christmas tree behind her filled with gold decorations and bright yellow lights. Captioning the post, the mother-of-four wrote: "Manifesting her wishes," tagging her daughter.

© Instagram Molly Mae Hague Reality television star, Molly Mae Hague, shared a photo of her daughter, Bambi, in front of her gorgeous Christmas tree. Bambi, who turns three in January, posed in matching pajamas while holding an empty plate of cookies surely enjoyed by Santa Clause. Molly's tree was decorated in red, velvet bows, red berries, and surrounded by gifts. She shared more photos to her 8.5 million Instagram followers showing off her celebrations with Bambi's dad and her partner, Tommy Fury.

© Instagram Joe Biden and Family Another former president celebrated Christmas in style. Joe Biden, 83, and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, 74, smiled in front of a Christmas tree with their family – Hunter, Ashley, and their politician's grandchildren. Joe, who just completed a course of radiation therapy for prostate cancer in October, has a lot to celebrate this holiday season. The family posed in front of a stunning and very tall Christmas tree, decorated with gold ribbons and silver ornaments. The 44th President captioned his photo: "Wishing you a peaceful and joyful Christmas Eve filled with love."