Tim McGraw's daughters sunbathe poolside together as family reunites at mega-mansion

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are having a family reunion! All week, Gracie, Audrey and Maggie McGraw have been posting from what appears to be the family's lavish home in Nashville. Typically, Gracie and Audrey reside in their own New York apartments, while Maggie has also moved out, so we can imagine Tim and Faith are ecstatic to have their girls back.

© Instagram Audrey McGraw revealed that she was back at the family's Nashville home after posting a photo of the family dog Baz

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Audrey, 21, caught up on some R&R as she sunbathed around the family's private pool. She was joined by her sister, Gracie, and the family's dog, Baz, was also spotted roaming around in the background. Gracie posted a poolside photo of the pampered pooch at their Nashville abode, too. She captioned it: 'Don't [expletive] talk to me until I finish my cocktail!!!!!' - Baz."

© Instagram Gracie McGraw also shared a hilarious photo of the family dog, Baz

Giving fans further insight into the family's reunion, Maggie has been posting a few snaps of herself sunbathing with friends, and she also posted an ultra-glam photo from a night out with her sister, Gracie.

The family's sweet reunion comes just days after Maggie turned 25, so we reckon the band's back together for her milestone birthday.

Just last week, Tim penned a heartfelt post to mark Maggie's special day. It read: "Maggie, our middle girl, turns 25 today! Has me reflecting back on all the years the 5 of us have had together. All the love and laughter we have shared and all that is to come!

"We celebrate our Maggie today with so much pride and gratitude in our hearts for all the joy she has brought us. Maggie May, all that you have set out to do in your life so far, you have taken on with grace, passion and remarkable determination. You are an inspiring young woman. You are fierce and passionate and your mom, your sisters and I could not, absolutely could not, love you more!!!!! Bring it on! Let's go life!"

© Instagram Maggie McGraw turned 25 on August 12 so we reckon the family have reunited to celebrate her birthday

MORE: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's lookalike daughter Maggie leaves fans stunned with 25th birthday photos

READ: Tim McGraw praises wife Faith Hill's support amid difficult sobriety journey: 'She's my rock'

Faith and Tim's Nashville home is the definition of luxurious, and we can see why Maggie, Audrey and Grace love spending time there. Boasting five bedrooms and ten bathrooms spread across 22,460 square feet of space, the property is 10 times bigger than the average US home, which statista.com reports is 2,261 square feet.

WATCH: Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughters enjoy themed dinner at family home

Previously, Faith and Tim were the proud owners of a private Bahamas island retreat called L'île d'Anges, which they purchased in 2003. It took nine years for the couple to move into their home, however, as they had to create a new infrastructure for water and electricity.

After constructing a four-bedroom, five-bathroom mansion that spanned 6,517-square-foot, and which also featured eight separate pavilions and private beaches, the couple eventually decided to sell up. Architectural Digest reported that Tim and Faith had listed the island retreat for $35 million in February 2021. Click here to see their full property portfolio.