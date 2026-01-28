Exclusive: David and Victoria Beckham planning to 'change the narrative' with huge Spice Girls announcement

Although the Beckhams have never been strangers to the spotlight, Victoria and David are currently facing more scrutiny than ever before, which insiders now say could lead to the Spice Girls announcement we’ve all been waiting for.

There have been rumours of a rift in the famous family in recent months, with tensions mounting last week following Brooklyn Beckham's scathing 800-word statement on Instagram, accusing his parents of "controlling narratives" and attempting to "bribe" the 26-year-old into "signing away the rights" to his name.

The former England captain, 50, and the Spice Girl-turned fashion designer, 51, have remained silent amid the "worst crisis they have ever faced", but those close to the couple have now suggested they could be planning to "change the narrative" with a bombshell Spice Girls reunion.

"Understandably, David and Victoria are distraught and wish they could have resolved thisprivately. Brooklyn has opened up a whole Pandora’s Box," a family friend told HELLO!. "This has only just begun. For now, they intend to maintain a dignified silence on any specifics, but it’s heartbreaking for everyone involved."

© Getty Images A Spice Girls reunion could be on the cards, according to sources close to the Beckhams

The stars have always maintained a close public relationship with their four children - including Romeo, Cruz and Harper - but this was shattered after Brooklyn’s post. "This affects everything about them and how they are perceived as parents, as people, as a brand," another friend shares.

"How do they change the narrative and distract from the family drama? I wouldn't be surprised if the fans much-longed-for Spice Girls reunion happened – if Victoria announces she’s going togo on tour with the Spice Girls, just to change the story."

A comeback wouldn't be out of the question given the fact Victoria made a surprise return to the charts last week as fans rallied to stream her 2001 solo single, 'Not Such an Innocent Girl'. Although there has not been an official announcement from the Spice Girls - who last performed as a five-piece in 2012 - the fashion mogul reunited with some of her former bandmates overthe weekend to celebrate Emma Bunton’s milestone 50th birthday.

Taking to Instagram, she posed alongside Emma, Melanie Chisholm and Geri Halliwell-Horner at the star-studded bash - Melanie Brown was not in attendance but did upload a touching post to mark the occasion.

HELLO! understands there was a very special reason the singer wasn't able to celebrate alongside her Spice Girls ladies, however. A spokesperson for the star said: "Mel and her husband Rory are out of the country on their belated honeymoon but sent Emma love, good wishes and baby pink roses."

© Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Victoria and David are planning to maintain a dignified silence, according to insiders

"It’ll be fascinating to see what they do next. I doubt there will be a statement; they won’t want to get their hands dirty. But they are devastated and Victoria is furious. There’s that quote from Shakespeare’s King Lear, 'How sharper than a serpent’s tooth it is to have a thankless child,' and that’s how they’re feeling.

"They’ll survive, though. They’ll win out. They’re all looking forward to Cruz’s 21st birthday next month and planning a big party. It’s unbelievably sad, but they’re unbelievably tough."

Spice Up Your Life

The Spice Girls last hit the road for a sell-out UK tour in 2018. Victoria was sadly absent due to work commitments, leaving fans disappointed.

They last performed as a five-piece in 2012, serenading the crowd at the London Olympics Closing Ceremony. Victoria subsequently told Vanity Fair it had been a swan song to her Posh Spice alter-ego. "That was a perfect time to say. That’s great. Thank you to everybody, but no more. Sometimes you’ve got to know when it’s time to leave the party.”

© Getty Images The Spice Girls last reunited in 2019 without Victoria

Mel C recently revealed the iconic girl group is considering a reunion to mark their 30th anniversary in 2026, however. Speaking on Good Morning America, she said: “We toured in 2019, we did a few stadium shows in the UK and it was incredible. We’re just so proud of the legacy that we have and we have fans now from new generations are just loving the Spice Girls so I would like to get back on stage with the girls.

“We’re talking and we’re seeing what opportunities are out there. The thing that stops us is we feel so precious about it, we want to make sure it’s the right thing and agree on the right thing.”

