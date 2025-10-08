Victoria Beckham reveals 'upsetting' 6-word warning from Mel B about Spice Girls legacy

Victoria Beckham has revealed that there is still animosity between her and Spice Girl Mel B, sharing that she was recently left "upset" as comments were made suggesting she was trying to distance herself from the Spice Girls. In her self-titled Netflix documentary, which is available on the streaming platform on October 9, 2025, Victoria has opened up on her years as a Spice Girl, and insisted that she would never and has never "forgotten" where she came from, despite a warning from Mel B.

In the opening scenes of episode two, "Kill The WAG", the documentary recalls the 2008 tour, and Victoria shares that "it was good to be back with the girls on stage". The Spice Girls reunited for The Return of the Spice Girls Tour, a three-month global tour that saw Geri Halliwell join Victoria Beckham, Melanie Chisholm, Melanie Brown, and Emma Bunton for the first time since she had left the band in 1998. It would also be the last tour with Posh Spice, with the singer turned fashion designer declining to take part in any future tours (although she did make a one-off appearance for the 2012 Summer Olympics closing ceremony).

"One of the girls actually said to me, and it did upset me not too long ago actually, it was Melanie B who said to me, 'Don't forget where you've come from,'" said an emotional Victoria as she recalled her years as a performer. An insistent Victoria then added: "I have never forgotten where I come from. I have never, ever, forgotten that Posh Spice is the reason I am sitting here now."

"She might have been grumpy but she was actually great!" Victoria then added of the role of Posh Spice, admitting that it was during the 2008 tour that she realized she "did not belong on stage" and it was time to do what made her happy. "The Spice Girls were the ones who always said to me, 'Don't hold back.' And I love fashion and I wanted to be in the fashion industry and it was time to do something completely different."

Official trailer for VICTORIA BECKHAM, the Netflix documentary

The documentary is from the award-winning creators of BECKHAM, the 2023 film about her husband David, and it offers a rare behind-the-scenes look at the high-octane glamour of her 2024 Paris Fashion Week preparations, intertwined with the personal challenges she faced off camera across three decades.

© Netflix Victoria stands in her design room in Netflix documentary

The unprecedented access gives viewers insight into her thoughts and feelings on the WAG title that she embraced in the mid-2000s, to the pressure and heartache she felt during her transition from celebrity to respected fashion designer, and even the bullying she faced during her school years and how she has held on to it for years.

© AFP via Getty Images Victoria greets the audience at the end of her collection show in Paris, September 2024

David also regularly appears, with the pair opening up for the first time about how her fashion line needed to be saved after going into the red by tens of millions of pounds, and the emotional toll that took on their relationship.

Sons Romeo and Cruz both appear in the documentary, as does teen daughter Harper, who is seen encouraging her mom to perform a TikTok dance, and Cruz's girlfriend Jackie. Eldest son Brooklyn, who is currently estranged from his family, does not appear and is only mentioned or shown via video footage of his early years when the family lived in Los Angeles.

© Dave Benett/WireImage Brooklyn and Nicola were not in attendance at the premiere

Best friend Eva Longoria, fashion designers Donatella Versace, Tom Ford, and Roland Mouret, and Anna Wintour all also appear in the series.