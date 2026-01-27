2026 EE BAFTA nominations: meet the full list of nominees

The 2026 EE BAFTA nominations are officially here! On Sunday 22 February, a host of starry names will descend on London's Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall to recognise and celebrate the crème de la crème of this year's best movies.

© Getty Images for BAFTA Alan Cumming will host the 2026 BAFTAs The nominations were announced on Tuesday 27 January at 12pm by Aimee Lou Wood (The White Lotus) and David Jonsson (Rye Lane), with the winners crowned at the ceremony the following month. The evening will be hosted by actor and presenter Alan Cumming.



© Getty Images The ceremony takes place on 22 February Out of the 221 films submitted for consideration, BAFTA selected a longlist, which went into the second round of voting by BAFTA members. That voting closed on 20 January, one week before the official nominations were revealed.

© Warner Bros Sinners received a whopping 16 Oscar nominations Hot on the heels of the Golden Globe Awards and the Oscar nominations, the BAFTA Film Awards are expected to make nods to a series of big-hitter productions, including Hamnet, One Battle After Another and Sinners, which last week became the most-nominated film with 16 nods.

© Agata Grzybowska Jessie Buckley in Hamnet Among the stars vying for the much-coveted Best Actor award, Timothée Chalamet, Leonardo DiCaprio and Michael B. Jordan are all in the running, while Jessie Buckley, Renate Reinsve and Emma Stone lead the Best Actress race.

© Alamy Stock Photo Chase Infiniti in One Battle After Another Notable Oscar snubs hoping to gain recognition at the BAFTAs include Paul Mescal for Hamnet, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo for Wicked: For Good and Chase Infiniti for One Battle After Another.

And the 2026 BAFTA nominees across the 25 categories are…

Best Film

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Outstanding British Film

28 Years Later

The Ballad of Wallis Island

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

Die My Love

H is for Hawk

Hamnet

I Swear

Mr Burton

Pillion

Steve

Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer

The Ceremony

My Father's Shadow

Pillion

A Want In Her

Wasteman

Children's & Family Film

Arco

Boong

Lilo & Stitch

Zootropolis 2

Film Not In English Language

It Was Just an Accident

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sirāt

The Voice of Hind Rajab

Documentary

2000 Meters To Andriivka

Apocalypse In The Tropics

Cover-Up

Mr. Nobody Against Putin

The Perfect Neighbor

Animated Film

Elio M

Little Amelie

Zootropolis 2

Director

Bugonia (Yorgos Lanthimos)

Hamnet (Chloé Zhao)

Marty Supreme (Josh Safdie)

One Battle After Another (Paul Thomas Anderson)

Sentimental Value (Joachim Trier)

Sinners (Ryan Coogler)

Original Screenplay​​​​

I Swear

Marty Supreme

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Adapted Screenplay

The Ballad of Wallis Island

Bugonia

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Pillion

Leading Actress

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another

Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value

Emma Stone, Bugonia

Leading Actor

Robert Aramayo, I Swear

Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

Michael B. Jordan, Sinners

Jesse Plemons, Bugonia

Supporting Actress

Odessa A'zion, Marty Supreme

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value

Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners

Carey Mulligan, The Ballad of Wallis Island

Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Emily Watson, Hamnet

Supporting Actor

Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

Paul Mescal, Hamnet

Peter Mullan, I Swear

Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value

Casting

I Swear

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Cinematography

Frankenstein

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Train Dreams

Costume Design

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Sinners

Wicked: For Good

Editing

F1

A House Of Dynamite

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Make Up & Hair

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Sinners

Wicked: For Good

Original Score

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Sound

F1

Frankenstein

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Warfare

Special Visual Effects

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

Frankenstein

How to Train Your Dragon

The Lost Bus

British Short Animation

Cardboard

Solstice

Two Black Boys In Paradise

British Short Film

Magid / Zafar

Nostalgie

Terence

This Is Endometriosis

Welcome Home Freckles

The EE BAFTA Film Awards ceremony takes place on Sunday 22 February 2026.