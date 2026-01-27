2026 EE BAFTA nominations: meet the full list of nominees

The 2026 EE BAFTA nominations are officially here! On Sunday 22 February, a host of starry names will descend on London's Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall to recognise and celebrate the crème de la crème of this year's best movies.
And the 2026 BAFTA nominees across the 25 categories are…
Best Film
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
Outstanding British Film
- 28 Years Later
- The Ballad of Wallis Island
- Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
- Die My Love
- H is for Hawk
- Hamnet
- I Swear
- Mr Burton
- Pillion
- Steve
Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer
- The Ceremony
- My Father's Shadow
- Pillion
- A Want In Her
- Wasteman
Children's & Family Film
- Arco
- Boong
- Lilo & Stitch
- Zootropolis 2
Film Not In English Language
- It Was Just an Accident
- The Secret Agent
- Sentimental Value
- Sirāt
- The Voice of Hind Rajab
Documentary
- 2000 Meters To Andriivka
- Apocalypse In The Tropics
- Cover-Up
- Mr. Nobody Against Putin
- The Perfect Neighbor
Animated Film
- Elio M
- Little Amelie
- Zootropolis 2
Director
- Bugonia (Yorgos Lanthimos)
- Hamnet (Chloé Zhao)
- Marty Supreme (Josh Safdie)
- One Battle After Another (Paul Thomas Anderson)
- Sentimental Value (Joachim Trier)
- Sinners (Ryan Coogler)
Original Screenplay
- I Swear
- Marty Supreme
- The Secret Agent
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
Adapted Screenplay
- The Ballad of Wallis Island
- Bugonia
- Hamnet
- One Battle After Another
- Pillion
Leading Actress
- Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
- Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
- Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
- Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another
- Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
- Emma Stone, Bugonia
Leading Actor
- Robert Aramayo, I Swear
- Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
- Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
- Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
- Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
- Jesse Plemons, Bugonia
Supporting Actress
- Odessa A'zion, Marty Supreme
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
- Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
- Carey Mulligan, The Ballad of Wallis Island
- Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
- Emily Watson, Hamnet
Supporting Actor
- Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another
- Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
- Paul Mescal, Hamnet
- Peter Mullan, I Swear
- Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
- Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value
Casting
- I Swear
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
Cinematography
- Frankenstein
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
- Train Dreams
Costume Design
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- Sinners
- Wicked: For Good
Editing
- F1
- A House Of Dynamite
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
Make Up & Hair
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- Sinners
- Wicked: For Good
Original Score
- Bugonia
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
Sound
- F1
- Frankenstein
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
- Warfare
Special Visual Effects
- Avatar: Fire and Ash
- F1
- Frankenstein
- How to Train Your Dragon
- The Lost Bus
British Short Animation
- Cardboard
- Solstice
- Two Black Boys In Paradise
British Short Film
- Magid / Zafar
- Nostalgie
- Terence
- This Is Endometriosis
- Welcome Home Freckles
The EE BAFTA Film Awards ceremony takes place on Sunday 22 February 2026.