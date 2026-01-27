2026 EE BAFTA nominations: meet the full list of nominees

The 2026 EE BAFTA nominations were announced on Tuesday by Aimee Lou Wood (The White Lotus) and David Jonsson (Rye Lane)

The 2026 EE BAFTA nominations are officially here! On Sunday 22 February, a host of starry names will descend on London's Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall to recognise and celebrate the crème de la crème of this year's best movies

Alan Cumming will host the 2026 BAFTAs

The nominations were announced on Tuesday 27 January at 12pm by Aimee Lou Wood (The White Lotus) and David Jonsson (Rye Lane), with the winners crowned at the ceremony the following month. The evening will be hosted by actor and presenter Alan Cumming.

The ceremony takes place on 22 February

Out of the 221 films submitted for consideration, BAFTA selected a longlist, which went into the second round of voting by BAFTA members. That voting closed on 20 January, one week before the official nominations were revealed.

Sinners received a whopping 16 Oscar nominations

Hot on the heels of the Golden Globe Awards and the Oscar nominations, the BAFTA Film Awards are expected to make nods to a series of big-hitter productions, including Hamnet, One Battle After Another and Sinners, which last week became the most-nominated film with 16 nods.

Jessie Buckley in Hamnet

Among the stars vying for the much-coveted Best Actor award, Timothée Chalamet, Leonardo DiCaprio and Michael B. Jordan are all in the running, while Jessie Buckley, Renate Reinsve and Emma Stone lead the Best Actress race.

Chase Infiniti in One Battle After Another

Notable Oscar snubs hoping to gain recognition at the BAFTAs include Paul Mescal for Hamnet, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo for Wicked: For Good and Chase Infiniti for One Battle After Another.

And the 2026 BAFTA nominees across the 25 categories are…

Best Film

  • Hamnet
  • Marty Supreme
  • One Battle After Another
  • Sentimental Value
  • Sinners

Outstanding British Film

  • 28 Years Later
  • The Ballad of Wallis Island
  • Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
  • Die My Love
  • H is for Hawk
  • Hamnet
  • I Swear
  • Mr Burton
  • Pillion
  • Steve

Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer

  • The Ceremony
  • My Father's Shadow
  • Pillion
  • A Want In Her
  • Wasteman

Children's & Family Film

  • Arco
  • Boong
  • Lilo & Stitch
  • Zootropolis 2

Film Not In English Language

  • It Was Just an Accident
  • The Secret Agent
  • Sentimental Value
  • Sirāt
  • The Voice of Hind Rajab

Documentary

  • 2000 Meters To Andriivka
  • Apocalypse In The Tropics
  • Cover-Up
  • Mr. Nobody Against Putin
  • The Perfect Neighbor

Animated Film

  • Elio M
  • Little Amelie
  • Zootropolis 2

Director

  • Bugonia (Yorgos Lanthimos)
  • Hamnet (Chloé Zhao)
  • Marty Supreme (Josh Safdie)
  • One Battle After Another (Paul Thomas Anderson)
  • Sentimental Value (Joachim Trier)
  • Sinners (Ryan Coogler)

Original Screenplay​​​​

  • I Swear
  • Marty Supreme
  • The Secret Agent
  • Sentimental Value
  • Sinners

Adapted Screenplay

  • The Ballad of Wallis Island
  • Bugonia
  • Hamnet
  • One Battle After Another
  • Pillion

Leading Actress

  • Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
  • Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
  • Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
  • Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another
  • Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
  • Emma Stone, Bugonia

Leading Actor

  • Robert Aramayo, I Swear
  • Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
  • Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
  • Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
  • Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
  • Jesse Plemons, Bugonia

Supporting Actress

  • Odessa A'zion, Marty Supreme
  • Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
  • Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
  • Carey Mulligan, The Ballad of Wallis Island
  • Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
  • Emily Watson, Hamnet

Supporting Actor

  • Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another
  • Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
  • Paul Mescal, Hamnet
  • Peter Mullan, I Swear
  • Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
  • Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value

Casting

  • I Swear
  • Marty Supreme
  • One Battle After Another
  • Sentimental Value
  • Sinners

Cinematography

  • Frankenstein
  • Marty Supreme
  • One Battle After Another
  • Sinners
  • Train Dreams

Costume Design

  • Frankenstein
  • Hamnet
  • Marty Supreme
  • Sinners
  • Wicked: For Good

Editing

  • F1
  • A House Of Dynamite
  • Marty Supreme
  • One Battle After Another
  • Sinners

Make Up & Hair

  • Frankenstein
  • Hamnet
  • Marty Supreme
  • Sinners
  • Wicked: For Good

Original Score

  • Bugonia
  • Frankenstein
  • Hamnet
  • One Battle After Another
  • Sinners

Sound

  • F1
  • Frankenstein
  • One Battle After Another
  • Sinners
  • Warfare

Special Visual Effects

  • Avatar: Fire and Ash
  • F1
  • Frankenstein
  • How to Train Your Dragon
  • The Lost Bus

British Short Animation

  • Cardboard
  • Solstice
  • Two Black Boys In Paradise

British Short Film

  • Magid / Zafar
  • Nostalgie
  • Terence
  • This Is Endometriosis
  • Welcome Home Freckles

The EE BAFTA Film Awards ceremony takes place on Sunday 22 February 2026.

