Nicola Peltz's real feelings about 'uncomfortable' first dance with Brooklyn unearthed

Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz-Beckham's wedding dance has been the topic of much discussion over the last week after the son of David and Victoria Beckham took to social media on 19 January to make a number of shock claims about his "controlling" parents.
Among them was a remark about his first dance with the Lola actress, 31, at their 2022 wedding at the Peltz family's Palm Beach estate. In an interview with Vogue ahead of their big day, Brooklyn, 26, and Nicola spoke about the elements of the wedding day that they were most nervous about.
What has Nicola said about her wedding dance?
While Brooklyn revealed that he was most apprehensive about his speech, he wasn't worried about the first dance, as Nicola had assumed.
"I'm great at dancing, I'm not nervous about that," the Beckham scion admitted. However, Nicola didn't match his confidence, confessing: "I'm terrified for the first dance, I can't dance."
Why has Brooklyn and Nicola's first dance attracted interest?
Brooklyn made some surprising claims about his mother's involvement in his wedding dance on his social media account last week. Speaking about how his parents "tried endlessly to ruin my relationship since before my wedding", Brooklyn penned: "My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife, which had been planned weeks in advance, to a romantic love song.
"In front of our 500 wedding guests, [the American actor] Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife, but instead, my mum was waiting to dance with me. She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I've never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life."
The nature of Victoria's involvement struck up much interest online, leading to one of Brooklyn and Nicola's wedding guests to weigh in online. According to the Tab, Stavros Agapiou, the husband of renowned noughties disk jockey, DJ Fat Tony, wrote in a now-deleted comment: "I was there, and she did; he's telling the truth."
He soon changed his comment to: "Good on him for finally speaking out!" According to ELLE, the couple's first dance at 8.30 pm was to Elvis Presley's 'Only Fools Rush In', performed by South African artist Lloyiso, while their second song was Ben E. King's 'Stand By Me'.
Wedding drama for Brooklyn and Nicola
Brooklyn also claimed that there was friction between Nicola and his fashion designer mother, where the bride's wedding dress was concerned. The hot sauce entrepreneur alleged: "My mum cancelled making Nicola's dress in the eleventh hour despite how excited she was to wear her design, forcing her to urgently find a new dress."
This caused a dispute online as Nicola's stylist, Leslie Fremar, told Vogue after the wedding that her gown, which was made by Valentino in the end, was "the culmination of a year's worth of conversations with Valentino creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli’s team, two trips to the Rome HQ, and two US fittings."
Clearing up the contradiction around Nicola's dress
Setting the record straight, an insider told HELLO!: "I had heard that she was going to wear two dresses, one Victoria Beckham and one Valentino – it’s very common for brides now to have a number of dresses. Plans for both were in place."
The big day was the ultimate star-studded event with several members of the Spice Girls in attendance, as well as TV chef Gordon Ramsay, tennis star Serena Williams and Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria. They wed in front of 500 people in a Jewish ceremony before sitting down for a black-tie reception.