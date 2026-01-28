Nicola Peltz's real feelings about 'uncomfortable' first dance with Brooklyn unearthed

Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz-Beckham's wedding dance has been the topic of much discussion over the last week after the son of David and Victoria Beckham took to social media on 19 January to make a number of shock claims about his "controlling" parents.

Among them was a remark about his first dance with the Lola actress, 31, at their 2022 wedding at the Peltz family's Palm Beach estate. In an interview with Vogue ahead of their big day, Brooklyn, 26, and Nicola spoke about the elements of the wedding day that they were most nervous about.

© Getty Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham got married in 2022

What has Nicola said about her wedding dance?

While Brooklyn revealed that he was most apprehensive about his speech, he wasn't worried about the first dance, as Nicola had assumed.

"I'm great at dancing, I'm not nervous about that," the Beckham scion admitted. However, Nicola didn't match his confidence, confessing: "I'm terrified for the first dance, I can't dance."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Inside the lives of the Beckham kids

Why has Brooklyn and Nicola's first dance attracted interest?

Brooklyn made some surprising claims about his mother's involvement in his wedding dance on his social media account last week. Speaking about how his parents "tried endlessly to ruin my relationship since before my wedding", Brooklyn penned: "My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife, which had been planned weeks in advance, to a romantic love song.

© @nicolapetz Nicola shared her apprehension about the first dance

"In front of our 500 wedding guests, [the American actor] Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife, but instead, my mum was waiting to dance with me. She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I've never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life."

The nature of Victoria's involvement struck up much interest online, leading to one of Brooklyn and Nicola's wedding guests to weigh in online. According to the Tab, Stavros Agapiou, the husband of renowned noughties disk jockey, DJ Fat Tony, wrote in a now-deleted comment: "I was there, and she did; he's telling the truth."

Stavros, who was at the wedding in 2022, weighed in

He soon changed his comment to: "Good on him for finally speaking out!" According to ELLE, the couple's first dance at 8.30 pm was to Elvis Presley's 'Only Fools Rush In', performed by South African artist Lloyiso, while their second song was Ben E. King's 'Stand By Me'.

Wedding drama for Brooklyn and Nicola

Brooklyn also claimed that there was friction between Nicola and his fashion designer mother, where the bride's wedding dress was concerned. The hot sauce entrepreneur alleged: "My mum cancelled making Nicola's dress in the eleventh hour despite how excited she was to wear her design, forcing her to urgently find a new dress."

Beckhams family feud timeline © Ian West - PA Images 2022 April 9th - Brooklyn Beckham marries Nicola Peltz. Reports emerge of a dispute, as Nicola chose not to wear a dress designed by Victoria Beckham. However, in an interview with Grazia USA, Nicola said this was because Victoria's ''alterier'' couldn't make the dress, not due to a feud. June - During their honeymoon, Brooklyn and Nicola do not meet up with the Beckhams, despite being on holiday nearby at the same time. August - Nicola appears on the cover of Tatler, where she discusses the pressure Brooklyn feels around his career, and reveals that he often seeks advice from her billionaire father. October - In an interview with the Sunday Times, when Nicola was questioned about the alleged feud with Victoria she said: “No family is perfect.” 2024 December - Romeo Beckham and his girlfriend, Kim Turbull, go public, and she begins spending time with the Beckham family. However, Brooklyn and Nicola are notably absent from any photos with Kim, who reportedly dated Brooklyn in the past, in the following months. 2025 March 30th - Brooklyn didn't attend his dad's early birthday party in Miami, which was organised by Victoria April - Romeo shuts down speculation that Kim was Brooklyn’s ex-girlfriend in a now-deleted Instagram comment: “Brooklyn and Kim never dated.” 9th - The Beckham family do not publicly acknowledge Brooklyn and Nicola’s third wedding anniversary. 17th - Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz miss Victoria Beckham’s 51st birthday party. Brooklyn does not post any birthday tribute to his mother on social media. May 2nd - David Beckham celebrates his 50th birthday in London. However, Brooklyn and Nicola are notably absent and do not publicly acknowledge the occasion on social media. 5th - David shares an Instagram story from a fishing trip he planned six months earlier for his birthday, posing with his sons Cruz and Romeo. He captions the story: “You were missed @brooklynpeltzbeckham.” 25th - Brooklyn posts an Instagram story of himself and Nicola, appearing to take a dig at his parents, with the caption: “I always choose you.” August 2 - Nicola and Brooklyn renew their vows without any members of the Beckham family present at the ceremony. October 8 - Nicola and Brooklyn do not attend the red carpet premiere of Victoria Beckham's eponymous Netflix documentary. December 21 - Cruz Beckham posts a screenshot to his Instagram story of a Daily Mail article claiming his parents unfollowed Brooklyn. He captions the story: ''NOT TRUE. My mum and dad would never unfollow their son...Let's get the facts right. They woke up blocked… as did I.'' 2026 January 19 - Brooklyn has broken his silence on the family feud rumours with a lengthy Instagram story. He shared his version of events with his 16 million followers and stated that he has no desire to reconcile with his parents.

This caused a dispute online as Nicola's stylist, Leslie Fremar, told Vogue after the wedding that her gown, which was made by Valentino in the end, was "the culmination of a year's worth of conversations with Valentino creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli’s team, two trips to the Rome HQ, and two US fittings."

© Samir Hussein/^WireImage Brooklyn made a number of claims about his parents

Clearing up the contradiction around Nicola's dress

Setting the record straight, an insider told HELLO!: "I had heard that she was going to wear two dresses, one Victoria Beckham and one Valentino – it’s very common for brides now to have a number of dresses. Plans for both were in place."

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Brooklyn claimed that his parents have "disrespected" his wife

The big day was the ultimate star-studded event with several members of the Spice Girls in attendance, as well as TV chef Gordon Ramsay, tennis star Serena Williams and Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria. They wed in front of 500 people in a Jewish ceremony before sitting down for a black-tie reception.