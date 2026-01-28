Exclusive: Nicola Peltz's staggering '$1m monthly inheritance' from billionaire father called into question

Since Brooklyn Beckham released his bombshell statement last week, there have been a number of allegations surrounding the drama with his parents, David and Victoria Beckham.

One of the most recent claims regarding the entrepreneur and his actress wife, Nicola Peltz, is that the Lola star reportedly receives a $1 million monthly allowance from her billionaire father, Nelson Peltz.

© Instagram Reports that Nelson Peltz gives his daughter Nicola a £1 million allowance every month have been debunked

It seems there is categorically no truth to the reports, however. A source told HELLO!: "This is 100% false. The quote in question has no source because it is not true. It is simply a fabricated rumour made up from thin air."

The claim was made in a recent episode of The Rest is Entertainment podcast by journalist Marina Hyde, who fronts the podcast with television producer Richard Osman. Marina disclosed the figure while discussing the ongoing drama with Brooklyn and his family.

"From what I hear, I think the Beckhams give Brooklyn a lot of money but not insane money and they have this dream to some degree that he will stand on his own two feet and become independent."

She continued: "Maybe Nelson Peltz would deny this, but I hear that he said to them, 'I give my daughter a million dollars a month allowance'.

© Instagram Brooklyn and Nicola have taken a relaxing trip to unwind

"The one thing they [the Beckhams] didn't think their children would be doing would be the ones signing the prenuptial, they thought it would be the other way round."

Moving forward

Brooklyn and Nicola have not shared any more comments following Brooklyn's statement last week, and seem to be focusing on their life together. On Tuesday, the couple were photographed all smiles as they enjoyed what appeared to be a romantic trip away with one of their adorable dogs.

In the photos, the Lola actress and her aspiring chef husband - who tied the knot in 2022 - were seen strolling along floral-lined pathways while on a dog walk. Other photographs showcase the delicious-looking food they enjoyed and Nicola drinking a glass of wine.

Brooklyn sent the internet into meltdown last week when he shared a series of scathing social media posts explaining his decision to cut ties with his famous family.

© GC Images Victoria and David Beckham pictured in Paris this week amid the public fallout

"I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life," he wrote, stating that Nicola "has been consistently disrespected by my family, no matter how hard we've tried to come together as one."

Brooklyn also detailed several alleged incidents that led up to their estrangement, including a claim that Victoria "hijacked" his first dance with Nicola at their wedding, and canceled making Nicola's wedding dress "in the eleventh hour".

Team Beckham, meanwhile, has been left "distraught" by the public scrutiny. A source close to David and Victoria told HELLO!: "Understandably, David and Victoria are distraught and wish they could have resolved this privately. Brooklyn has opened up a whole Pandora’s Box."

The friend added: "This has only just begun. For now, they intend to maintain a dignified silence on any specifics, but it’s heartbreaking for everyone involved."