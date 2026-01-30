Susan Lucci, 79, looks ageless in glamorous appearance at American Heart Association

Susan Lucci looked so youthful during an event hosted by the American Heart Association on Wednesday, clad in a glamorous red gown that showcased her slim figure, with HELLO! in attendance.

The soap opera icon arrived in the strapless red dress that fell to the floor, which she paired with an eye-catching pendant necklace, a red velvet purse, and gold hoop earrings. She wore her brunette locks in a chic updo and added red lipstick to complete the look.

The 79-year-old looked incredibly slim in the fitted dress, thanks to her love of the Mediterranean diet, which emphasizes heart-healthy foods like fish, olive oil, fruits and vegetables.

© Getty Images Susan turned heads in the strapless red gown

Susan previously shared insight into her wellness routine with HELLO!, and revealed her favorite healthy foods to eat. "I start the day with coffee – and drink hot water and lemon afterwards all day through!" she said. "My diet is basically the Mediterranean diet, lots of fresh fruit and vegetables and fish! Lastly, I do a Pilates workout almost every morning!"

Susan was inspired to eat healthier following a heart attack scare in 2018. She began experiencing shortness of breath and pressure in her chest while out shopping, and was then rushed to the hospital to undergo surgery.

Susan had a stent put in, and thankfully recovered quickly from the ordeal. Four years later, she began experiencing symptoms again, yet brushed off the pain.

© Getty Images The actress enjoys Pilates and gym workouts

"I couldn't believe it. And after telling women for three years to not be afraid to call the doctor and to put themselves on their to-do list, I reverted back to all those things," she told People of the experience.

Learn more about Susan's health journey below...

WATCH: Susan Lucci raises awareness of heart disease amid health battle

"Even my cardiologist said that to look at me, you'd never think I was a heart patient," she added. "And like most women, I thought, 'I have too much to do. It will go away.' I didn't want to bother the cardiologist."

She then had another stent put in her heart. "I'm doing really well. I always keep an eye on myself, what's going on," she told the publication about her recovery. "So far, so good." The All My Children actress later shared with Fox News that she was sticking to the heart-healthy Mediterranean diet in the wake of the health scare.

© Variety via Getty Images The star suffered two heart episodes in four years

"My doctor told me, 'You keep doing what you're doing because something good will come from that,'" she recounted. "I do have the occasional pasta and carbs. I love cheese, but I don't eat much of it, hardly ever. I love ice cream, but I moderate it. It's all about moderation."

© Instagram Susan called for women to prioritize their health

"My husband was an executive chef trained in Europe," she added. "I would eat everything that he was cooking...And I did build up cholesterol." Susan left her fans with an important note about prioritizing their health above all else.

"My message for women is to listen to your body," she said. "Always put yourself on your to-do list. We don't even put ourselves on the list. I'm lucky I'm here to tell my story."