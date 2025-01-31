Susan Lucci's pilates-perfected physique is a scene stealer in dazzling gown

Leave it to Susan Lucci to add a touch of glitz and glamor to any event. The All My Children star is known for her signature sequins, and this time, her daring rouge ensemble was a perfect match for the star-studded red carpet.

The 78-year-old stole the spotlight in a shimmering gown for the American Heart Association’s Red Dress Collection. The floor-length garment featured a criss-cross halterneck with a figure-hugging silhouette. The eye-catching number was cinched at the waist by an additional layer of fabric, while the entire garment was embellished in cascading scarlet sequins.

The intricately crafted dress oozed siren chic, with Susan frosting the look with a pair of silver chandelier earrings, a diamond-encrusted bangle, and a stack of sparkly rings.

© Getty Images Susan Lucci dazzled in sequins as she attended The American Heart Association's Red Dress Collection Concert

The beloved soap star styled her toasted-almond locks into bouncy waves, while her makeup exuded glamor with a brown smokey eye, a pinch of rosy blush, and a bold red lip. Susan looked absolutely radiant as she struck a pose on the red carpet, her hands forming a heart shape as she flashed a beaming smile.

The actress showed off her toned physique, no doubt courtesy of her passion for an intense pilates session. Back in June last year, Susan told HELLO! her favourite beauty secrets that give her age-defying results.

© Getty Images for The American He The charity is close to her heart

She shared: "I start the day with coffee—and drink hot water and lemon afterwards all day through! My diet is basically The Mediterranean diet, lots of fresh fruit and vegetables and fish! Lastly, I do a Pilates workout almost every morning!"

It is not unusual to see the star donning a red dress as she often wears the color to represent the heart charities she is a spokesperson for. The charitable affiliation followed on from Susan's own health scare in 2022 when she experienced shortness of breath along with chest and jaw pain.

In an interview with People, she said: "I couldn't believe it. And after telling women for three years to not be afraid to call the doctor and to put themselves on their to-do list, I reverted back to all those things."

© Gilbert Flores Susan Lucci swears by hot water and lemon

The medical team later concluded that the star has a 80 per cent artery blockage caused by her increased cholesterol. After she was admitted to the cardiac catheterization lab, Susan underwent stent heart surgery to open the blockage.

A few months later, Susan shared with People: "I'm doing really well. I always keep an eye on myself, what's going on."

She explained that her recovery is "so far, so good."