Emmanuelle's Chriqui pays tribute to famous partner of 5 years: 'I still have stars in my eyes for you'

Emmanuelle Chriqui recently turned 50 but now she is celebrating her partner of five years – and fans will recognize him for his own impressive resume.

Entourage star Emmanuelle has been dating Sam Trammell, who appeared in True Blood, for five years after they sparked a romance in 2020. On January 29, 2026, Emmanuelle celebrated Sam's 57th birthday with a heartfelt message that revealed that his "smile actually lights up my life".

© Emmanuelle Chriqui Sam Trammell poses for a picture for Emmanuelle

"Every day with you is a gift, and I pinch myself that after all these years I still have stars in my eyes for you," she wrote alongside a carousel of pictures of Sam, beginning with a sun-drenched snap of her partner.

"Celebrating your birthday has become one of my favorite days of the year because what’s better than celebrating your favorite person on earth? Thank you for being my partner in crime in this life…To an epic turn around the sun baby. You deserve it all!!!! Je t’aime. TELLEMENT."

© Emmanuelle Chriqui Sam and Emmanuelle began dating in 2020

"I love you!!!" Sam commented, as did Emmauelle's best friend Jenna Dewan, who wrote: "'The best man. Happy birthday Sam!!! thank you for being you and for loving and adoring my bestie all these years."

Sam and Emmanuelle began their romance in 2020 and in 2022 she shared that the COVID-19 lockdown initially allowed them to "have a lot more time together, but then it was the reverse, as I was filming Superman & Lois up in Vancouver, with the borders closed, unable to leave".

The pair's romance has the stamp of approval from Emmanuelle's BFF Jenna Dewan

"We spend a lot of time apart, but the time I spend with my love is just so beautiful. We’re really good at not taking each other for granted, and I feel so lucky that we met each other in this life. It just feels different to me, somehow. When you’ve met your person, every time you see them – no matter what – you’re just lit up. That’s what I feel like with my partner," she wrote for Talk House, naming him as one of her three favorite things.

Sam is dad to 14-year-old twin sons whom he welcomed with his ex-wife Missy Yager.

Sam Trammell (L) in True Blood with Anna Paquin

Sam came to fame when he landed the role of Sam Merlotte on the HBO series True Blood, a role he played for seven seasons. Emmanuelle played Sloan McQuewick on HBO's Entourage as well as Lorelei Martins on CBS's The Mentalist for seven years, and Lana Lang on The CW's Superman & Lois.

Emmanielle has gained a loyal following and often posts pictures of her vacations and days out on social media including a recent snap in which she sported a tiny yellow bikini during her relaxing poolside vacation that overlooks the ocean.

The actress was seen sun-bathing on her towel, as the overlaid text read: "Out of the office," with a smile emoji.

Emmanuelle in Superman & Lois

She also shared videos of her workouts, including pilates, and in 2025 shared with fans the journey she had been on to get back to this point.

"The fact that I can do this with NO pain is monumental!!! Having dislocated both shoulders more times than I care to remember, then having struggled with frozen shoulders for two years," she shared.

"This is a personal feat!! @physicalperfectionpilates you are the absolute best!!!! Thank you for helping me heal and get strong again. I love you!!"