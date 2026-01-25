Emmanuelle Chriqui, 50, flaunts figure in tiny yellow bikini on relaxing poolside vacation

Emmanuelle Chriqui looks far from 50 in her latest post. The Entourage star flaunted her impressive abs and toned legs on her Instagram stories, as she sported a tiny yellow bikini during her relaxing poolside vacation that overlooks the ocean.

The actress was seen sun-bathing on her towel, as the overlaid text read: "Out of the office," with a smile emoji. This isn't the first jaw-dropping bikini picture that she has shared with her followers.

In September 2025, she showed off her elegant hourglass figure while catching some rays on a yacht in a bold red bikini in Naxos, Greece.

Her fans loved the post and cheered her on. One person wrote: "Just googled it and you're 49. Wow! Unreal." A second follower added: "Hottest woman in the world." Another fan continued: "Still smoking!!!!!! You're the best."

She enjoys her time off mostly on the beautiful Mediterranean coast. Besides Naxos, she previously recharged on Croatia's breathtaking beaches, while sporting an orange, blue and white striped bikini and brown shades.

She captioned her post: "Summer vibes in Dubrovnik, Croatia. This place is just PURE magic!!! Living in my @vitaminaswim bikini, not only loving its 70's style, but it's a totally sustainable line of swimwear! Yes!! #sustainablefashion."

Emmanuelle is serious about her workouts, and her hard work has paid off. This summer she shared a video of herself doing a Pilates workout.

She got candid about her challenging health journey and wrote: "The fact that I can do this with NO pain is monumental!!! Having dislocated both shoulders more times than I care to remember, then having struggled with frozen shoulders for two years. This is a personal feat!! @physicalperfectionpilates you are the absolute best!!!! Thank you for helping me heal and get strong again. I love you!!"

She began her Pilates journey in 2019 and has been candid about all the benefits she has gotten from the strengthening routine.

The entertainer previously shared another video of herself working out and transparently revealed the health issues she was dealing with when she first started.

She recalled: "I was in bad shape, not out of shape, just out of whack…I had prp in my hip due to a torn labrum, and a long-standing history of neck and back pain due to a car accident. This exercise was SUCH a challenge for me…My core wasn't strong enough. I was afraid of hurting my back again and the list goes on…The wannabe dancer in me is proud of my newfound strength and healing, and beyond grateful for LITERALLY the best instructor and human Kim."

She explained to Access Hollywood that she loves switching up her fitness routines and explained: "I go in spurts of working out. Circuit training, weights and cardio. I like to mix it up."