Ben Shephard delights with rare photo of towering sons Jack and Sam

This Morning star Ben Shephard sparked a sweet fan reaction at the weekend when he shared an ultra-rare picture of his two sons.

The joyous picture, which was posted to Instagram, showed the proud father posing alongside his wife Annie and their two towering sons Jack, 18, and Sam, 19.

© Instagram Ben and his wife Annie posed with their towering sons

For the special family gathering, the beaming father-of-two looked dapper in a navy shirt and a blazer, while Sam rocked a pinstripe shirt and Jack, who recently celebrated his birthday, looked smart in a dark zip-up fleece and chinos. The sibling duo, who are rarely photographed together, both towered over their famous father with matching grins.

Annie, who is the founder of The House Editor, meanwhile, exuded sophistication in a pair of skinny jeans, a simple white T-shirt and an eye-catching velvet blazer in a bold crimson hue.

© Instagram Ben and Annie share two sons together

"January completed!" Ben, 50, wrote in his caption. He continued: "From Jack turning 18 to hanging with my godson, bit of swinging with @catdeeley, chatting with a childhood hero - and trying to work out how our family that was once so tiny cute and cuddly, is now seemingly full of men that are way bigger than me!!"

The star's fans and friends quickly flooded the comments section with sweet messages. "Ah Ben you look so proud!!!" wrote one, while a second penned: "It happens in a blink of an eye Ben. I can't believe my niece/goddaughter will be 30 this year," and a third added: "What a lovely post - rightly very proud of your fabulous family!"

© Instagram Ben Shepard's youngest son, Jack, turned 18 in January

Back in January, Ben marked Jack's milestone 18th birthday with a series of personal photos. In a post shared to Instagram, the proud dad included a string of snapshots including a carefree shot that showed the pair sharing a lighthearted moment.

Elsewhere, he included a plethora of nostalgic snaps, including photos from holidays and pictures from their childhood.

In a touching tribute, the Tipping Point presenter gushed: ''Cannot believe that our little boy is 18!! Where has the time gone?? Soo many memories, so many laughs sooo much mess. Couldn't be more proud of the young man you're becoming - but mostly excited that you can now legally buy me a beer- I'll see you at the bar!! #happybirthday #18th.''

© Instagram Ben's eldest son Sam recently headed off to university

Ben and Annie's love story

Loved-up couple Ben and Annie got married in 2004 on a private island near the small village of Bigbury-on-Sea, with The Burgh Island Hotel serving as their venue. They went on to welcome two sons and are now raising their brood in a stunning family home in Richmond, London.

© Getty Images The pair enjoyed a coastal wedding in 2004

Although the broadcaster tends to keep his family life offline, Ben did briefly open up about his relationship with Annie, as well as their parenting journey.

During an appearance on the White Wine Question Time podcast, he revealed: "We met at university and I was sort of a mere puppy when it came to the world of broadcasting media.

"She has been through all this with me – the highs and the lows of all that experience. And she is still here, somehow, still putting up with me to this day."