Ben Shephard shares ultra-rare photos of wife Annie from beach getaway

This Morning presenter Ben Shephard has shared a glimpse inside his recent trip to Devon alongside his wife Annie and their loved ones.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the TV star uploaded a carousel of heartwarming photos documenting their wholesome getaway. In his update, Ben, 50, added several loved-up photos with Annie including a joyous coastal selfie that showed the pair posing beside the sea.

© Instagram The TV presenter shares two sons with his wife Annie

Annie was pictured beaming dressed in a practical black-and-white waterproof jacket. She wore her windswept tresses in a ponytail and highlighted her features with a touch of natural-looking makeup.

Ben, meanwhile, braved the chill in a smart navy coat, a knitted cream jumper and a denim shirt.

© Instagram Ben shared snapshots of his loved-ones

Elsewhere, the Tipping Point presenter included what appeared to be a photo of his eldest son Sam, 19, perfecting his bicep pose while standing on a stone wall. He could be seen wearing a pair of baggy blue jeans, a sports cap and a caramel-hued Carhartt jacket.

Captioning the update, Ben wrote: "HNY all! Just had a great couple of days in Devon on the other coast with @mrsannieshephard and her family! Very wet New Year's Day but @thewinkingprawn came to the rescue as ever - then what a stunner today, the sea was steaming first thing in #southsands not sure I've ever seen that??!!"

© Instagram The couple travelled to Devon

He continued: "Is there a name for it??? Feel refreshed and ready to hit 2025. I'm back to @thismorning Monday with @catdeeley lots to catch up on can't wait!"

Ben's fans and friends flooded the comments section with sweet messages. One wrote: "What a gorgeous family! Happy New year to you all," while a second noted: "Beautiful family pics," and a third added: "The best place to be [blue heart emoji] South Devon… love visiting that area. Happy New Year."

© David Fisher/Shutterstock Ben and Annie wed in 2004

Aside from Sam, Ben and his wife Annie are also doting parents to Jack, 16. While the presenter tends to share snippets of their eldest son Sam, Jack is largely kept out of the limelight.

Devon holds a special place in Ben and Annie's heart as it's where they tied the knot back in 2004. They reportedly wed on a private island before hosting their reception at Burgh Island Hotel. The Art Deco hotel boasts boutique rooms individually named after their original famous occupants, as well as glorious sea views.

© Instagram The family-of-four live in London

When they're not off exploring different corners of the world, Ben and his family reside in their beautiful home in Richmond, London. The stunning property includes bold feature walls, a rustic kitchen and a sprawling garden.