Ben Shephard's son Sam is his carbon copy in new picture after 'brutal' weekend

This Morning presenter Ben Shephard has shared a new picture of his rarely-seen son Sam following their participation in a Tough Mudder.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Monday, the father-of-two uploaded a candid snapshot that showed the father-son duo lying outside with their heads together in a state of exhaustion.

The pair looked so alike, with Ben and Sam both rocking matching headbands and tank tops, in addition to gleaming medals which they proudly wore around their necks.

© Instagram The TV presenter was joined by his two sons Sam and Jack

In his caption, Ben tagged his son and also wrote: "Aura farming", followed by the laughing face emoji.

Ben spoke about their "brutal" challenge during Monday's instalment of This Morning. "I had a busy weekend," he told his co-host Cat Deeley.

© Instagram Ben uploaded a snapshot of his sore knees following the 'brutal' challenge

Unravelling his medal, he continued: "This is my medal from an event that I did with my two sons Sam and Jack and my godson Ben on Saturday, called the World's Toughest Mudder.

WATCH: Ben Shephard discusses ‘brutal’ fitness challenge with sons Sam and Jack

"It's a 24-hour race, and you start at midday on Saturday, and we finished at midday on Sunday. 20 obstacles across a 5-mile track. And me and the boys went round and round and round for 24 hours.

© Instagram The presenter shares a close bond with his sons

"We bought 20 pairs of socks and I think we got through 17, because one of the nicest things is putting clean socks on."

He finished by adding: "It was an extraordinary experience, a brutal challenge, absolutely brutal… the boys were incredible."

Ben's private family life

Ben shares sons Sam, 19, and Jack, 18, with his wife of over 20 years, Annie. The pair met while at university and went on to tie the knot in 2004 on Burgh Island off the coast of Devon.

© David Fisher/Shutterstock The couple tied the knot in 2004 off the coast of Devon

Although Ben tends to keep his private life out of the spotlight, he did open up about his bond with his sons during a recent interview with Men's Health UK.

Musing on their shared passion for fitness, the TV star said: "We love training together. I've really, really enjoyed proving to my sons that I can still compete with them. And when they say I look like I've trained hard... they've been really inspired by that, particularly my eldest, Sam."

© Instagram The trio have taken part in several fitness challenges recently

Meanwhile, during an appearance on the 'White Wine Question Time' podcast, Ben candidly spoke about his relationship with Annie, saying: "She has been through all this with me - the highs and the lows of all that experience. And she is still here, somehow is still putting up with me which to this day, I can't quite believe that I am extraordinarily lucky."