Ben Shephard's 'agreement' at home with wife of 20 years Annie

Ben Shephard is embracing life in his fifties with more energy - and abs - than ever.

The This Morning presenter, who turned 50 in December, has teamed up with Men's Health UK cover star to recreate his original fitness shoot from 2012, and this time, he's doing it with a fitness routine for a 50-year-old and father of two.

"I'm much more conscious of the fact that I've probably got less time ahead of me than I have behind me – that's the reality of it," he shared.

Ben Shephard with his wife Annie

"When Alison Hammond turned 50, someone said to her, 'Welcome to the fifth floor.' That felt like a lovely way of describing it - you're still looking up to those other floors, but looking down as well."

For Ben, fitness isn't just a personal goal, but it's become a powerful way to bond with his teenage sons, Sam, 19, and Jack, 18.

The former GMB presenter with his teenage sons

"We love training together," he explained. "I've really, really enjoyed proving to my sons that I can still compete with them. And when they say I look like I've trained hard... they've been really inspired by that, particularly my eldest, Sam."

But perhaps one of the most relatable aspects of Ben's wellness journey is how it plays out in the kitchen - and at the dinner table - with his wife of over 20 years, Annie.

Ben Shephard stars on the cover of Men's Health

"My wife does most of the cooking," he noted. "And I'm turning around saying, 'I've got to have enough protein.'"

Striking up the perfect balance together, Ben added: "We came up with an agreement – I'd get what I needed during the day, so I could enjoy our dinners together. You can leave stuff out that you don’t necessarily want, but we still want to share that moment in the evening."

Ben Shephard appears in this month's Men's Health

Asked whether he'd be up for doing another shoot at 60, Ben revealed: "I love the idea of doing a shoot again at the age of 60. There are loads of fitness influencers that aren't just in their twenties and thirties, but in their fifties, sixties and seventies – still doing it, still living, still owning it, still looking fantastic.

"I find that incredibly inspiring. I've followed Men’s Health religiously for the past 12 years. I will carry on following it, as well. There might be a bit more grey in the hair now, but the hairline is still there. So why not do it again at 60?"

Ben Shephard talks about fitness in his 50s

