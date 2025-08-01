Yungblud shares emotional photo following 'hero' Ozzy Osbourne's intimate funeral at home

Yungblud shared a poignant photo following the private funeral of Ozzy Osbourne on Thursday, after his death aged 76 on July 22.

The singer was among the late Black Sabbath rocker's famous friends who attended the service on July 31 before Ozzy was laid to rest near the lake on the grounds of his Buckinghamshire home.

Final gift

Yungblud, real name Dominic Harrison, became a close friend of Ozzy's over the last few years and reportedly gave a touching reading at the service.

Taking to Instagram, he shared another tribute to the Prince of Darkness and posted a black and white photo of the iconic crucifix pendant Ozzy often wore, which he gifted to Yungblud in 2022, during the filming of his "The Funeral" music video.

"Goodnight Oz. Your light will forever shine. I love you," he captioned the emotional photo.

© Instagram Ozzy gave Yungblud his cross pendant in 2022

Yungblud saw Ozzy just weeks before his death as he performed at Black Sabbath's final show, Back To The Beginning, on July 5.

After the news of Ozzy's death was announced, the "Fleabag" singer penned a heartfelt tribute to his idol.

Tribute

© Instagram Yungblud and Ozzy became good friends

"I didn't think you would leave so soon the last time we met you were so full of life and your laugh filled up the room. But as it is written with legends, they seem to know the things that we don't," he began.

"I will never forget you - you will be in every single note I sing and with me every single time I walk on stage. Your cross around my neck is the most precious thing I own.

© Instagram Yungblud is 'heartbroken' over Ozzy's death

"You asked me once if there was anything you could do for me and as I said then and as I will say now for all of us the music was enough. You took us on your adventure - an adventure that started it all."

He concluded: "I am truly heartbroken. You were the greatest of all time."

Yungblud penned another tribute a few days later, admitting he was struggling to "compute the last couple [of] days."

© Getty Images Ozzy was buried on July 31, 2025

"Honestly I'm absolutely [expletive] shattered," he wrote on Instagram. "You have been my North Star for everything for as long as I can remember from when I was misunderstood as a child to the way people thought I was just a little 'too much' or 'strange' in my life and career.

"I owe so much to you, your wife and your family - you all gave me a road to run down and supported me when people would turn their nose up. You loved life so much and you adored music. It was your smile man. You taught me it was beautiful to be out of the box."

He continued: "I promise you with all my heart I will try my best and make it my life's journey to keep the sprit that you started and what you have taught me alive. I will give it my best shot."

Yungblud performed "Changes" at Ozzy's final concert and vowed to play it "every night for the rest of my life."

He concluded: "You're my hero in every regard. I hope you're up there avin a drink with Randy. For the prince of darkness you sure brought all the light to the world. I love you Ozzy."