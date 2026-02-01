Best-dressed stars at the Grammy Awards 2026: Sabrina Carpenter, Rita Wilson and more storm the red carpet

Award season has already kicked off with a bang, with the Critics' Choice and the Golden Globes seeing celebrities showcase their sartorial prowess. One huge night in the fashion calendar is the Grammys, which regularly sees stars throw out the rulebook with their red carpet wardrobe – and this year is no exception.

On 1 February, the likes of Michelle Williams and Sharon Osbourne descended on the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles for a night of glamour, which included appearances from host Trevor Noah, presenter Harry Styles, and performers Justin Bieber and Sabrina Carpenter.

There may be a range of awards up for grabs tonight, but who will reign supreme in the style stakes? Take a look at the contenders for the Grammy Awards 2026 best dressed…

© Billboard via Getty Images Sharon Osbourne Sharon Osbourne looked in high spirits in a black gown with a fitted waist and a heavily embellished neckline, finishing her look with tinted glasses and her iconic red hair in a sleek straight bob.

© Getty Images Sabrina Carpenter Sabrina Carpenter channelled her inner Disney princess in her sparkly gown, which could rival Cinderella's. With caped sleeves, an embellished bodice that accentuated her figure, and a tiered sparkly skirt, the 'Espresso' singer's gown looked like it belonged in a fairytale. Her platinum blonde bangs were styled in their usual Hollywood blowout, while a pop of pink lipstick completed her red carpet beauty look.

© Getty Images Michelle Williams Jumping on the 'naked dress' trend, which has dominated the red carpet, Michelle Williams stepped out in a semi-sheer black dress embellished with gold leaves and finished with a dramatic fishtail. Wearing her hair in a chic bun, she allowed her gown to take centre stage.



© Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag Joni Mitchell Who said sequins were reserved for the festive period? Joni Mitchell proved that awards season is the prime time to sparkle as she stepped out in her gold flares and matching ombre jacket. The singer-songwriter finished off her glamorous ensemble with a gold beret and chandelier earrings.