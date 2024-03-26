Diana Ross at 80 – her most iconic twinning moments with daughter Tracee Ellis Ross

Happy birthday Diana Ross! The iconic musician and screen star turns 80 today, March 26, and birthday wishes and messages are already pouring in from around the world.

The superstar has established an enduring legacy for herself as a member of The Supremes, solo singer, Academy-Award nominated actress, and a mom to her five adult children.

Diana's children have become stars in their own right, most notably her daughter Tracee Ellis Ross, who is a Golden Globe-winning actress and celebrated beauty entrepreneur as well.

The mother-daughter duo have remained incredibly close over the years, taking over Hollywood together, and here, we relive some of their most iconic moments where they looked like absolute twins…

Even at the age of two, pictured here in 1974, it was apparent Tracee had inherited many of her mom's features and the two looked radiant here during an ABC News special. Tracee, now 51, was born to Diana and her then-husband Robert Ellis Silberstein, a music executive and business manager. She has maintained a close relationship with her father even after his divorce from Diana in 1977. Diana and Robert also welcomed a younger daughter, Chudney Lane Silberstein, now 48.

Pictured here in 1997, soon after making her feature film debut in 1996's Far Harbor, Tracee began following in her mom's footsteps more earnestly and made public appearances alongside her. In a 2022 InStyle interview, she spoke fondly of her mom's approach to parenting and how it set an example for her. "My mom was extremely present, waking us up for school, sitting for dinner with us and giving us a genuine, anchored, real family life and home life. The most important thing to my mother was not fame, it was her children," she said.

Back in 2022, Tracee shared this rare, loving photo of the duo embracing, and used it to pay tribute to her legendary mom on Mother's Day, showcasing their enduring bond. "I love my mama," she gushed. "Sending Happy Mother's Day wishes to all those who mother, who nurture and teach us about mothering and what it is to be mothered. A special embrace to those who need extra love today. I see you and send love to you. May we honor the mother within each of us."

At the 2017 American Music Awards, Tracee hosted the ceremony for the first time, following her mom who hosted the ceremony twice in 1986 and 1987. That night, Diana was also honored with the Lifetime Achievement award and brought her entire family with her, including all of Tracee's siblings, and closed out the show with a medley of her greatest hits.

One of the most special looks from the night, though (which featured ten outfit changes from Tracee), was a direct homage to Diana with one of the pieces from her own closet. Tracee wore a black sequin-covered blouse with a white pantsuit and matching necktie, plus sequined boots, the same outfit that her mom wore for an iconic 1981 performance with Michael Jackson for her CBS TV special.

The internet went gaga for the ultimate mother-daughter day out just last year, however, when Tracee shared a stunning selfie of the pair on a lunch date, flaunting their natural beauty. "Lunch date with my mama," she captioned it, receiving adoring comments from fans like: "She just decided at one point early in her life 'I like the way I look right now.. I think I'll just look this way for good'," and: "I love me some Ross power, real queens!"

