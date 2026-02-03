Celebrity deaths: stars who have died in 2026

2026 began on a sombre note after the deaths of several celebrities, including actress Catherine O'Hara and fashion designer Valentino Garavani.

Tributes poured in as fans around the world mourned the loss of some of their favorite stars from TV, film, and music, not long after the deaths of several big-name actors and musicians in 2025, including Diane Keaton, Rob Reiner and his wife Michelle, Robert Redford, and Ozzy Osbourne.

Schitt's Creek and Home Alone star Catherine O'Hara died on January 30. Legendary Italian fashion designer Valentino Garavani, known simply as Valentino, passed away on January 19, and guitarist and founding member of the Grateful Dead, Bob Weir, died on January 10.

In remembrance, here are just some of the famous faces who have died in 2026...

1/ 5 © WWD via Getty Images Catherine O'Hara died January 30 Catherine O'Hara Actress Catherine O'Hara passed away at the age of 71 on Friday, January 30, following a "brief illness." The Home Alone star was having "difficulty breathing" before she was transported to a nearby hospital in a "serious condition" after first responders were called to her Brentwood, Los Angeles, home around 5 a.m. Catherine passed away hours later.

2/ 5 © Getty Images Grady Demond Wilson died January 30 Grady Demond Wilson Sanford and Son star Grady Demond Wilson died at the age of 79 on January 30. The actor, who played Lamont Sanford, the son of Fred Sanford, in the 1970s NBC sitcom, was pronounced dead at his home in Palm Springs, California, after experiencing complications from cancer. It is not known which type of cancer he had.

3/ 5 © Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan Valentino Garavani died January 19 Valentino Garavani Italian fashion designer Valentino Garavani died on January 19, "at his Roman residence, surrounded by his loved ones." He was 93. The famed designer was laid to rest in a private family chapel at the Flaminio Cemetery in Prima Porta, Rome, following a star-studded funeral at the Basilica di Santa Maria degli Angeli e dei Martiri, in Piazza della Repubblica 8, Rome, on Friday, January 23.

4/ 5 Kianna Underwood died January 16 Kianna Underwood Former child actress Kianna Underwood, who starred in All That and Little Bill, tragically passed away at the age of 33 following a horrific hit-and-run accident in Brooklyn, New York, on Friday, January 16. Kianna was pronounced dead on the scene, with the official cause of death noted as severe trauma to the head and torso after she was dragged by the car for two blocks.