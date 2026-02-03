Celebrity deaths: stars who have died in 2026

Schitt's Creek and Home Alone star Catherine O'Hara died on January 30. Legendary Italian fashion designer Valentino Garavani, known simply as Valentino, passed away on January 19, and guitarist and founding member of the Grateful Dead, Bob Weir, died on January 10.
In remembrance, here are just some of the famous faces who have died in 2026...
Catherine O'Hara died January 30
Catherine O'Hara
Actress Catherine O'Hara passed away at the age of 71 on Friday, January 30, following a "brief illness."
The Home Alone star was having "difficulty breathing" before she was transported to a nearby hospital in a "serious condition" after first responders were called to her Brentwood, Los Angeles, home around 5 a.m. Catherine passed away hours later.
Grady Demond Wilson died January 30
Grady Demond Wilson
Sanford and Son star Grady Demond Wilson died at the age of 79 on January 30.
The actor, who played Lamont Sanford, the son of Fred Sanford, in the 1970s NBC sitcom, was pronounced dead at his home in Palm Springs, California, after experiencing complications from cancer. It is not known which type of cancer he had.
Valentino Garavani died January 19
Valentino Garavani
Italian fashion designer Valentino Garavani died on January 19, "at his Roman residence, surrounded by his loved ones." He was 93.
The famed designer was laid to rest in a private family chapel at the Flaminio Cemetery in Prima Porta, Rome, following a star-studded funeral at the Basilica di Santa Maria degli Angeli e dei Martiri, in Piazza della Repubblica 8, Rome, on Friday, January 23.
Kianna Underwood died January 16
Kianna Underwood
Former child actress Kianna Underwood, who starred in All That and Little Bill, tragically passed away at the age of 33 following a horrific hit-and-run accident in Brooklyn, New York, on Friday, January 16.
Kianna was pronounced dead on the scene, with the official cause of death noted as severe trauma to the head and torso after she was dragged by the car for two blocks.
Bob Weir died January 10
Bob Weir
Bob Weir, the guitarist and founding member of Grateful Dead, died on January 10, aged 78.
In a statement shared by his daughter Chloe Weir, the family confirmed that the legendary musician "transitioned peacefully, surrounded by loved ones." He "courageously" beat cancer in the summer of 2025 but succumbed to underlying lung issues.