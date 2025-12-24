Rob Reiner and wife Michele's death certificates reveal tragic new details of their murders

New details have emerged in the murders of Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, following the release of their death certificates on Tuesday.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health stated that the couple died within a minute of each other, listing Rob's time of death as 3:45 pm, and Michele's as 3:46 pm.

However, the Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed they were called to the couple's Brentwood, Los Angeles, home at 3.30 pm on December 14, so it is likely Rob and Michele's time of death is when they were officially pronounced dead by first responders.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office previously revealed that their deaths were ruled a homicide due to "multiple sharp force injuries," and the death certificates added that this was caused "with a knife, by another."

© Getty Images Rob and Michelle died from "multiple sharp force injuries'

The death certificates also state that Rob and Michele were cremated at Mount Sinai Mortuary, and their remains were returned to their son, Jake Reiner, 34.

The Hollywood director, 78, and his producer wife, 70, were discovered in their home with stab wounds by their youngest daughter, Romy, who resides in the house across the street.

© Getty Images Rob and Michele died on December 14, 2025

Murder charge

The couple's son, Nick Reiner, 32, who was reportedly diagnosed with schizophrenia in the weeks before his parents' murder, has since been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

"These charges carry a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole or the death penalty," Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman told reporters. "No decision, at this point, has been made with respect to the death penalty."

© FilmMagic Nick Reiner (R) has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder

Nick is being held in jail without bail, but made a brief appearance in court on Wednesday, December 17, after failing to be medically cleared for a court appearance the day prior. He was wearing a blue anti-suicide smock, and he was shackled.

Nick's lawyer, Alan Jackson, who has previously represented accused sex offenders Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey, has asked the public to treat the matter with respect.

"Not with rushed judgment, not with jumping to conclusions, but with restraint, and with dignity, and with the respect that this system and this process deserves and the family deserves," the attorney said outside the courthouse.

© Getty Images Rob and Michele have been cremated

Nick's arraignment is set for January 7, 2026.

Rob and Michele's other children, and Nick's siblings, Jake and Romy Reiner, broke their silence on December 17, 2025, over the "unimaginable pain" they are experiencing following their parents' murder.

© Getty Images Rob and Michele's children, Romy and Jake, are in 'unimaginable pain'

"Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing every moment of the day," their statement read. "The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something that no one should ever experience. They weren't just our parents; they were our best friends."

The pair continued: "We are grateful for the outpouring of condolences, kindness, and support we have received not only from family and friends but people from all walks of life. We now ask for respect and privacy, for speculation to be tempered with compassion and humanity, and for our parents to be remembered for the incredible lives they lived and the love they gave."