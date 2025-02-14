Millie Mackintosh and Laura Whitmore stun in head turning outfits at exclusive Choose Love party

Love was in the air as Laura Whitmore, Millie Mackintosh and Mary Charteris gathered for a pre-Valentine's Day charity fashion event in London’s Mayfair last week.

HELLO! was in attendance at the exclusive party, held Upstairs at Langan’s, where Laura took to the decks as guests such as a blue-haired Coco Fennell mingled over margarita cocktails in support of the charity Choose Love, which supports displaced people across the world.

© Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Ima Laura Whitmore attends the Choose Love with Lulu Guinness collaboration launch at Upstairs at Langans on February 12, 2025 in London, England.

Choose Love, has long attracted A-list support, co-founder Josie exclusively reveals to HELLO!: "Over the years we’ve had some exciting new people join the cause: Julia Roberts, Harry Styles, Dua Lipa, Oprah."

"I used to work for Coldplay, and so it was very lucky I had some connections in the entertainment industry," she explains. "We were connected to Julia Roberts through Richard Curtis and Emma Freud, and she’s been amazing – she wore our t-shirt and took a tote bag to a premiere and has done a few other bits and pieces for the charity as well."

© Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Ima Millie Mackintosh at the Choose Love with Lulu Guinness collaboration launch

"It used to be that we (Josie co-founded Choose Love in 2015 with broadcaster Dawn O’Porter and DJ Liliana Bird) went and knocked on doors and begged everyone to support and wear a t-shirt. But what’s been incredible is now people come to us, and they really want to help.

She cites Laura, the ambassador for the Choose Love x Lulu Guinness campaign, which features the designer’s signature lip and heart motifs to champion the message of love, as another long-standing supporter.

© Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Ima Laura Whitmore with Coco Fennell

"I am so thrilled to be part of this special collaboration!" adds Laura. "I’ve always been a big supporter of both Lulu Guinness and Choose Love, so partnering with them makes this even more meaningful. The work Choose Love does is truly life-changing for some of the most vulnerable people in the world."

Running from 5 February to 9 March, all proceeds from the Choose Love x Lulu Guinness products will be donated to Choose Love.

© Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Ima Mary Charteris attends the Choose Love with Lulu Guinness collaboration launch at Upstairs at Langans on February 12, 2025 in London, England.

The charity is already planning another iteration of its popular Choose Love pop-up shop, which opens every December and offers shoppers the opportunity to buy essential items for refugees.

"Last year’s shop on Regents Steet was donated by Crown Estate – it was the biggest store we’ve ever had," Josie says. "And we’re already planning for this year, which will be so exciting."

Written by Miranda Thompson