Exclusive: Victoria Beckham moving forward with 'dignity and grace'

Weeks after her eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, released his bombshell statement, his A-list mother, Victoria Beckham, "wants to move forward with dignity and grace," according to insiders.

In his shock statement, released at the beginning of January, Brooklyn shared a slew of accusations against his parents. Among the claims are that his mother pulled out of designing Nicola's wedding dress at the "eleventh hour", that the former Spice Girl, proceeded to "dance inappropriately" in a dance which was supposed to be his first dance with the Bates Motel actress, as well as alleging his parents "place countless lies in the media" to maintain their reputation.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Hug He accused his parents of encouraging him to sign away the "rights" to his famous name

But as the dust settles, Victoria has had a jam-packed schedule and, last week, was honoured as a Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters by the French Ministry of Culture at the beginning of Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week.

While the Beckhams are yet to address Brooklyn's comments, those close to Victoria have suggested that she was determined not to diminish her hard-won moment in the spotlight last week.

© Instagram Victoria received the prestigious honour last week

They said, "Victoria didn’t want to hide this moment in Paris. It was bittersweet as she would have loved Brooklyn to have been there if the situation was different.

"She wants to move forward with dignity and grace. They’re focusing on the positives, including Victoria’s achievement and Cruz’s concert in London next month. If anything, this has all brought them closer than ever, just sadly without Brooklyn," they added.

Business as usual

While no doubt things don't feel as they once did, Victoria has been surrounding herself with friends since the family drama.

Last week, Victoria joined her fellow Spice Girls in attending Baby Spice Emma Bunton's 50th birthday party. Captioning a photo from the evening, VB penned: "Happy birthday to the most beautiful soul @emmaleebunton I love you girls so much @gerihalliwellhorner @melaniecmusic xxxxxxx."

Victoria has been surrounding herself with friends

Talking about the evening, Mel C told Amanda Holden on Heart Radio: "We missed Melanie B, she wasn't there, sadly. But, the four of us, the rest of us were there and it was so lovely. And you know what it's like. It was a big birthday, so you feel very nostalgic," she continued. "We're probably closer now than we have been in a very long time and I'm always keeping my fingers crossed."

As for any comments on the Brooklyn scandal, Amanda, 54, noted that she had introduced a Beckham ban on the breakfast show. "Yeah, we won't be talking about that," Mel quietly agreed.