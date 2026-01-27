Harper Beckham steals the show in statement coat at Paris Fashion Week

Harper Beckham proved her style chops on Tuesday when she stepped out in Paris in a statement coat and jeans, looking like a model off duty as she walked beside her famous family. The 14-year-old perfected Parisian chic as she sported a dark blue fur coat and dark jeans, and completed the look with black boots and a vintage Chanel bag.

She wore her blonde locks straight down past her shoulders and appeared confident as she left the hotel with her parents, David and Victoria Beckham. Also joining her were her brothers, Romeo and Cruz, and their respective girlfriends, Kim Turnbull and Jackie Apostel.

The family is currently in Paris for Fashion Week to support Victoria, with the 51-year-old receiving the honor of becoming a Knight of the National Order of Arts and Letters (Chevalier de l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres). She documented the special night on Instagram, and thanked her family for their continued support.

Harper looked stylish in the fur coat

"I'm so honored to be named a Chevalière de l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres by the French Ministry of Culture," the former Spice Girl wrote in the caption.

"I have always deeply admired the French aesthetic and the seriousness with which it treats fashion: as a form of art. So to be recognized here and embraced in this way, is a profound privilege – one that reflects decades of commitment and dedication."

She continued: "My sincere thanks to the French Minister of Culture, Rachida Dati, for this honor. Thank you also to business partners who believed in me, my family, and especially David – my husband and original investor. I couldn't be more grateful, you are my everything xx."

The 14-year-old is a budding fashionista

Harper sported a sleek black gown and shawl on the night, and took to the comment section after the event's conclusion to show support for Victoria's achievement. "My biggest role model x," Harper wrote. The teen appears to share her mom's love for fashion, and even got the opportunity to present Victoria with an award at the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year ceremony in 2024.

Learn more about Harper and Victoria's close bond below...

She glowed in a baby blue slip dress as she took to the stage with a touching message for the mother of four. "Good evening, everyone. I'm so excited to be here presenting the entrepreneur award, especially as tonight is a school night," she quipped. "And hopefully this isn't going to get me into trouble."

"The winner is someone I have always looked up to. She's built an incredible business from the ground up and has shown me the value of working hard, dreaming big and setting my standards," Harper continued. "She's taught me so much about what it takes to succeed. But above all else, she's taught me to always be kind, and even though she has a million things to do, she rarely misses school."

Harper is close with her mother Victoria

"Tonight I am so proud to present the Entrepreneur of the Year award to a truly inspiring woman who means the world to me, my amazing mommy, Victoria Beckham," the blonde beauty concluded.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Brooklyn spoke out against his parents on social media

The Beckham family's presence in Paris comes just days after David and Victoria's eldest son, Brooklyn, shared an explosive statement on social media claiming that his parents had been "controlling" him his whole life and had "consistently disrespected" his wife, Nicola Peltz.

David and Victoria are yet to make an official statement on Brooklyn's words, and instead have appeared as a united front with their three younger children.