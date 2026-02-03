Nicola Peltz's incredible then-and-now transformation in photos

From child star to full-blown fashionista, Nicola Peltz has transformed in front of our eyes, with plenty of bold beauty and fashion moments along the way.
Since stepping into the spotlight as a teenager, the wife of Brooklyn Beckham has fearlessly experimented with her hair, makeup and style, paving the way for her fashion-forward red carpet moments.
Join us as we look at how much Nicola has changed over the years and how far she has come since her days as a child actress.
2008
Nicola decided to follow her acting dreams when she was just 11 years old, with her parents being hesitant of the teen's choice at first.
"When I was 11 years old, I asked my mom if I could try acting – it started because I loved my drama class. My parents were very against it. They didn’t get it," she told Coveteur.
"We lived an hour away from Manhattan, and I convinced my mom to bring me to a manager. She was like, 'Listen, if they take you, great. If they don't, do not bring it up to me until you're 18 years old.' So I begged the woman to take me. I think she just felt so bad for me that she took me on as a client."
She had braces for several years as a young girl, making way for her stunning smile.
2010
Nicola hit the big time in 2010 when she starred in the film The Last Airbender, which was unfortunately widely panned by critics and fans alike. During this time, she began to play with brighter clothing pieces and often sported dark eye makeup to bring out her green eyes.
2012
Nicola switched to blonde hair in 2012, after nabbing a role in the TV series Bates Motel.
2013
She opted for an icier shade of blonde in 2013, while filming Transformers: Age of Extinction with Mark Wahlberg.
2014
Nicola returned to a honey blonde hue in 2014 and continued to favor dark eye makeup looks that paired perfectly with her tresses.
2016
The actress began to establish herself as a budding fashion star in 2016, and often wore sleek, classic and elegant looks like this one from the Vogue Fashion Fund Awards.
2017
In 2017, Nicola opted for a more bronzed look with her makeup. She also began to make bold fashion moves, reaching for crop tops and designer looks rather than her usual girl-next-door style.
2021
Nicola began to play with color again in 2021, typically opting for bold and bright hues with fun patterns. Her pink Met Gala look from 2021 showcased her willingness to stand out from the crowd while still looking stylish and chic.
2022
Nicola made big changes to her look in 2022, most notably when she dyed her hair back to its natural shade of dark brown. She also jumped on the thin eyebrow trend, looking like a 1920s beauty queen with the head-turning style.
2024
The star began to transition to softer makeup looks in 2024, with rosy blush, pink-hued lips and lighter eye makeup than usual. She still enjoyed the occasional return to her classic smoky eye, though.
2025
2025 saw Nicola experiment with her style again, this time with more daring pieces featuring hip cutouts, crop tops and experimentation with traditionally masculine looks like this tuxedo-style outfit.