Nicola Peltz's incredible then-and-now transformation in photos

Nicola decided to follow her acting dreams when she was just 11 years old, with her parents being hesitant of the teen's choice at first.

"When I was 11 years old, I asked my mom if I could try acting – it started because I loved my drama class. My parents were very against it. They didn’t get it," she told Coveteur.

"We lived an hour away from Manhattan, and I convinced my mom to bring me to a manager. She was like, 'Listen, if they take you, great. If they don't, do not bring it up to me until you're 18 years old.' So I begged the woman to take me. I think she just felt so bad for me that she took me on as a client."

She had braces for several years as a young girl, making way for her stunning smile.