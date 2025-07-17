Lindsey Vonn almost bares all during wardrobe malfunction on 2025 ESPYs red carpet

Lindsey Vonn suffered an awkward wardrobe malfunction at the 2025 ESPY Awards on Wednesday.

The Olympic alpine ski racer, 40, turned heads on the red carpet wearing a maroon Elisabetta Franchi gown, but she exposed more than she bargained for.

Wardrobe malfunction

The strapless dress featured a daring hip-bone high slit that revealed a peek of Linsey's underwear, but after an apparent strong gust of wind, the flimsy fabric almost bared all.

Lindsey was photographed trying to conceal her black thong after her dress lifted, and looked panicked as someone rushed over to help her try and cover up.

© John Salangsang/Shutterstock A female friend rushed to help Lindsey cover up

She soon laughed off the incident but kept a tight grip on her dress before she changed into a semi-sheer dress that boasted silver fringing and a plunge neckline.

Lindsey caught up with her good friend and fellow Olympian Simone Biles, who won Best Female Athlete and Best Championship Performance for gymnastics at the Paris Olympics.

© John Salangsang/Shutterstock Lindsey suffered a wardrobe malfunction on the red carpet

In April, Lindsey spoke exclusively with HELLO! about her friendship with Simone during the TIME100 Gala in New York City, where the gymnast was honored as one of the names on the influential TIME100 list in 2025.

"I've known her for a really long time, I think since after Rio," she shared. "She's incredible, obviously changed her sport. I think she's one of the greatest athletes of all time, period, full stop."

© John Salangsang/Shutterstock Lindsey kept a close frip on her dress after almost exposing herself

Lindsey, who, in April, presented Simone with the Laureus Sportswoman of the Year Award in Spain, added: "And it was an honor to give her the Laureus just a few days ago in Madrid."

After the ceremony, she paid tribute to Simone on social media, writing: "It was an honor to present the Laureus for Sportswoman of the Year to the goat @simonebiles."

© Penske Media via Getty Images Lindsey changed into a semi-sheer fringe dress

"Her impact goes far beyond gymnastics," she penned. "She's a true champion for women in sport and for mental health and someone who has inspired me many, many times. Her performance in Paris pushed the limits of what others believed was impossible in gymnastics. Simone is one of the greatest athletes of all time, not just the goat of gymnastics!"

"Proud to celebrate her and so many inspiring stories from across the sporting world at this year's @laureussport awards."

Lindsey came out of retirement in January, six years after her last race, and became the oldest woman in her sport to achieve a podium finish at the World Cup after placing second in the Super-G race.

© Getty Images Lindsey and Simone have a close friendship

Posting a picture on her Instagram Stories of herself close to tears as she kissed her medal, she wrote: "This means so much to me."

Lindsay's win was also bittersweet as she celebrated by herself, a month after confirming she had split from her partner of almost four years, Diego Osorio, the co-founder of tequila company Lobos 1707.

© Getty Images Lindsey is the oldest woman in her sport to achieve a podium finish at the World Cup

"Valentine's Day will look a little different for me this year," she told People magazine in February 2025. "But I have my two dogs, so they'll be my Valentine's dates."

They began dating in 2021 and kept their romance low-key key only being spotted at several public events over the years.