Ilona Maher became America's sweetheart during the 2024 Paris Olympics when she delighted fans with her behind-the-scenes look at the elite sporting event and her hilarious videos about finding love in the Olympic Village.

The 28-year-old plays for the US rugby sevens team, which took home the bronze medal at the Games after their victory over Australia.

Ilona's star power grew exponentially during the Olympics thanks to her funny videos and openness about mental health and body positivity, even landing her a spot on the Dancing With The Stars competition this year.

Meet DWTS' Ilona Maher's family who have been her support system

The athlete has made it all the way to the final round with her partner, Alan Bersten, but not without support from her loving family, including her two sisters.

Her family has been by her side not only for the reality show but also for every sporting event and game, leading all the way up to the Olympics.

Join HELLO! as we discover all about Ilona's loving family and how they have steadfastly stood by the Olympian.

Olivia Maher

© Instagram Ilona with her sisters Adrianna and Olivia

The eldest of the Maher daughters is Olivia, who was born in 1994; she is a popular social media figure and even coined the viral term 'girl dinner', which made the internet rounds in 2023.

During an interview with People, Ilona brought in her sister and gushed, "This is the inventor of Girl Dinner. She's my manager, my boss, my everything. She does it all." Olivia works in television; she has been an assistant on the Apple TV+ Dickinson and worked in production on Peacock's Girls5eva.

Ilona's sisters are always the first to proclaim their pride for her, even donning merchandise with her face on it to her games. "They are so supportive," she told People. "They'll go all over the world and watch me play rugby and wear the weirdest shirts or scream the loudest and do the funniest things."

Adrianna Maher

© Instagram Adrianna works for a human rights organization

Ilona's younger sister was born in 1999, making her three years younger than the DWTS contestant.

Adrianna works for a human rights organization in New York and is always by her sister's side when she needs support.

"The first people I go to are definitely my sisters," Ilona said to People. "I hope it means I'm still in this space and I can travel, and I hope my sisters come along with me to do it."

Mieneke Maher

© Instagram Ilona with her parents Michael and Mieneke

The rugby star's mother is a Dutch native who couldn't be prouder of all her daughter's incredible achievements.

"I have the honor of being the mother of three amazing children, but also have the extra, you know, label of being an Olympian's mother, [which] is very cool," the nurse told WCAX in July. "Having Ilona be an advocate for mental health, ultimately, you know, body positivity…I think it's amazing," she said.

While she couldn't be in the stands for Ilona's Olympic debut in the 2020 Tokyo Games due to COVID-19 restrictions, Mieneke couldn't contain her excitement at the prospect of being there for her Paris performance.

"Just watching the team and your daughter run out onto the field is exhilarating," she told the outlet. "I get very nervous because you want always the very, very best for your child."

Michael Maher

© Instagram Her dad introduced her to rugby

Michael is the patriarch of the Maher family and was the one who introduced Ilona to her beloved sport. As a former rugby player himself, he encouraged his sporty daughter to try something new. "By spring of my senior year [of high school], I [felt] done with softball," she told Forbes in 2023. "I'd done winter pitching clinics, done my time in the outfield. I just was sick of not a lot of movement going on."

After trying rugby for the first time, she was in love. "I scored three tries and got a couple of tackles right after that," she continued. "My dad will tell you; he was so hyped about it."

Ilona is a staunch mental health and body positivity activist, thanks in part to Michael standing up for his daughter during her childhood. Olivia recounted a story to Seven Days about her sister's Little League game. "There was some kind of commotion at the other field," she said.

"[Ilona] was zinging it in there, and this guy was yelling, 'Tell her to slow it down; no one can hit anything!' Then my dad spoke up."

"I know what Ilona took from that," she finished. "Never tone yourself down."