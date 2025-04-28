Lindsey Vonn and Simone Biles made appearances together in quick succession last week, first at the Laureus World Sports Awards ceremony held in Madrid, followed by the TIME100 Gala in New York City.

The 40-year-old champion alpine skier presented the 28-year-old gymnast with the Laureus Sportswoman of the Year Award in Spain before they ran into each other once again.

Simone was honored as one of the names on the influential TIME100 list in 2025, while Lindsey, having been on the list in 2013 as well, showed up to support her friend and honoree, author Amy Griffin.

© Getty Images Lindsey arrived at the TIME100 Gala to support her friend Amy Griffin

Lindsey and Simone's friendship

The ski racer spoke exclusively with HELLO! on the red carpet about her friendship with Simone, who showed up right behind her at the same time, and the joy of getting to present her with the Laureus Award just days prior.

"I've known her for a really long time, I think since after Rio," she shared. "She's incredible, obviously changed her sport. I think she's one of the greatest athletes of all time, period, full stop."

"And it was an honor to give her the Laureus just a few days ago in Madrid," Lindsey gushed, having received the same prize herself in 2011 after three consecutive nominations. Earlier this year, Lindsey even set a new record as the oldest woman in her sport to achieve a podium finish at the World Cup after placing second in the Super-G race.

© Getty Images The skier presented Simone with the Laureus Sportswoman of the Year Award in Madrid

"An honor"

She also paid tribute to Simone on social media after the ceremony, writing: "It was an honor to present the Laureus for Sportswoman of the Year to the goat @simonebiles."

"Her impact goes far beyond gymnastics," she penned. "She's a true champion for women in sport and for mental health and someone who has inspired me many, many times. Her performance in Paris pushed the limits of what others believed was impossible in gymnastics. Simone is one of the greatest athletes of all time, not just the goat of gymnastics!"

"Proud to celebrate her and so many inspiring stories from across the sporting world at this year's @laureussport awards."

© Getty Images "She's incredible, obviously changed her sport. I think she's one of the greatest athletes of all time, period, full stop."

Lindsey also told HELLO! she was excited to reconnect with TIME cover star Serena Williams, saying she was a "big tennis fan" and "I miss her on the court," continuing: "I'm always just so curious to talk to people because you never get to be in a room with these kinds of people all at the same time. It's always a learning experience."

Supporting female athletes

Making waves for her recent decision to come out of retirement and set new records in the sport, Lindsey also reflected on the power of having several female athletes celebrated together. Other female athletes included on this year's list alongside Simone and Serena are basketball players Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier.

© Getty Images Lindsey broke records with her return to the sport in November 2024

"It's impressive, and honestly about time, that so many women get this recognition," she told us. "You're seeing the uptick in viewership, people and media investing in women's sports, because we're finally seeing how impressive it is."

"This is just another example of, again, people finding and recognizing what these amazing athletes have achieved."