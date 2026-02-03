Jonah Hill is unrecognizable as he showcases his biggest transformation yet amid 200-lb weight loss

Jonah Hill was virtually unrecognizable in new stills from his upcoming film, Outcome, which the 42-year-old co-wrote, directed and starred in. The actor looked so different in the picture taken with his co-star, Keanu Reeves, who portrays Hollywood icon Reef Hawk in the flick opposite Jonah's crisis lawyer character, Ira.

The Superbad alum sported a bald head and a bushy gray beard in the shot instead of his usual curly brown locks and neat brown beard, and wore a blue shirt that hugged his slim figure.

He has undergone a major transformation in recent years, with exercise scientist and nutritionist Amelia Phillips sharing that Jonah has likely lost in the region of 200lbs.

"I estimate he went from roughly 375 pounds down to 180 pounds, a loss of nearly 200 pounds, largely through nutritionist-guided diet changes, including giving up beer," she tells HELLO!

Jonah's new film examines the toxic nature of social media, as he shared during the press day for Outcome. He explained that the film is "a metaphor for what we all go through living on social media. Social media has made us obsessed [with] what people we don't know think of us, instead of caring about what the people who know us best think of us."

The film's official synopsis reads: "Reef Hawk, Hollywood's poster child since age six, is not okay. When he learns about an extortion plot tied to a mysterious video, Reef preemptively sets out on a redemption tour to make amends, confront his demons, and avoid getting canceled."

© Getty Images Jonah has lost around 200 lbs in recent years

Outcome also stars Matt Bomer and Cameron Diaz, the latter of whom shared how her own experiences in the spotlight informed her work in the film.

"It's an interesting commentary about celebrity and how it functions in our society and what's expected," Cameron told Extra. "It's a feeling that everyone is reaching for and they don't really know what it is, and it's a value in our society that I think we should all sort of take a look at because it might not be the best thing for our health."

© Deadline via Getty Images He stars in the film with Keanu Reeves, Cameron Diaz and Matt Bomer

Jonah previously opened up about how the media attention around his weight impacted his self-worth and confidence for years. "The media kept being really brutal about my weight," he said in the documentary Stutz. "It was just kind of free game for anyone to sort of hit my sore spot. It made me so defensive – like almost anticipating someone saying something mean."

© Getty Images The actor revealed the toll that public scrutiny had on his confidence

"I'd be so angry. It kept me from feeling any sense of [being] able to grow past negative feelings about myself," he added.

© WireImage The actor revealed that he didn't feel comfortable in his skin until his 30s

Jonah delved deeper into his self-love journey in an Instagram post in 2021. "I don't think I ever took my shirt off in a pool until I was in my mid 30s, even in front of family and friends. Probably would have happened sooner if my childhood insecurities weren't exacerbated by years of public mockery about my body by the press and interviewers," he wrote.

"So the idea that the media tries to play me by stalking me while surfing and printing photos like this, and it can't phase [sic] me anymore is dope. I'm 37 and finally love and accept myself."