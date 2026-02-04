BBC snooker legend John Virgo's family he leaves behind after death aged 79

Snooker player and BBC commentator John Virgo has sadly died at the age of 79. A statement from World Snooker confirming the news read: "Everyone at World Snooker Tour is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of legendary snooker player and broadcaster John Virgo.

"Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones. Rest in peace, JV."

John was active in the sport from 1976 to 1994, with his highest accolade being the 1979 UK Championship, although at the time this wasn't a ranked event. The player also reached the semi-finals of the World Championships in 1979.

Following his retirement from snooker, John became a popular commentator, noted for his catchphrase: "Where's the cue ball going?" before foul shots. He remained active in commentary, with his last match being just 17 days before he passed away.

During his life, he also hosted Big Break alongside comedian Jim Davidson. The popular snooker-based game show lasted from 1991 until 2002.

Family

John was married three times, and he had a son, Gary, and a daughter, Brook-Leah, from his second marriage. His third marriage was to publishing executive, Rosie Ries, but it took the star 22 years to pluck up the courage to ask her out.

© Alamy Stock Photo John waited for two decades before asking out his wife

Speaking to the Mirror, he explained: "A mate tried to set us up years ago but then his girlfriend said she wouldn't be interested in me. I was so frightened of a knock-back, I didn't ask her for out for 22 years.

"By then I'd lived on my own for five years and I needed that time to re-centre myself. But eventually we went on a date. I used my wit, charm and repartee on her and, blow me down, two months later we got engaged."

Gambling addiction

However, during his life, John also battled a gambling addiction, with the star sharing how the pressure of stardom motivated him to make it appear that he was living a good life.

In the same interview with the Mirror, he said: "It was a vicious circle. I was doing commentary for the BBC and had exhibition work but if you're not winning, you are not earning as much. And when you're seen as a successful sportsman, people assume you're earning a good living.

© Getty Images John developed a gambling addiction to maintain his lifestyle

"There was pressure on me to have the newest car, a more expensive holiday. It was all about keeping up appearances. When the results weren't coming on the snooker table, I tried to supplement things by gambling on horses even more. I went through a period when I was addicted to gambling."

He continued: "It was a compulsion that I struggled to get to grips with. By 1990, it was in danger of ruining my life. I was borrowing against the mortgage just to keep up the pretence that I was successful. Looking back, I see it was crazy. I think a lot of players may have had issues with gambling."

© Visual China Group via Getty Ima The star was open about the impact gambling has on his life

At the height of his addiction, John's three-bedroom home in Surrey was repossessed. The star managed to regain control after coming to the realisation that he was "living beyond my means".