Ronnie O'Sullivan and rarely-seen daughter Lily look identical in new photos

Snooker legend Ronnie O'Sullivan was joined by his lookalike daughter Lily at the Wimbledon Championships on Tuesday.

The father-daughter duo were among a cluster of stars seated in the coveted Royal Box which has been used for the "entertainment of friends and guests of Wimbledon since 1922."

© Getty Images The pair looked so alike as they enjoyed a spot of tennis

Ronnie, 48, and Lily, 18, appeared in high spirits as they enjoyed the tennis from their prime seats. For the special occasion, seven-time world champion Ronnie looked dapper in a navy shirt, whilst Lily, whom Ronnie shares with ex Jo Langley, exuded elegance in a pretty pink dress.

© Getty Images Ronnie and his daughter Lily enjoyed an afternoon in SW19

Following the sporting action, Ronnie - nicknamed the rocket - was quick to upload a picture to Instagram featuring Lily and fellow sporting legend, Novak Djokovic. In the snapshot, Ronnie and his daughter flashed huge grins as they posed for a sweet selfie.

Captioning their joint social media post, Serbian tennis ace Novak penned: "Bumped into a [goat emoji]. The [rocket emoji]. Great to meet you and your daughter, Ronnie."

© Instagram Ronnie and Lily posed for a selfie with tennis superstar Novak Djokovic

Fans and friends were dazzled by Lily's uncanny resemblance to her famous father. Stunned by their similarity, one follower commented: "Ronnie O'Sullivan's daughter looks more like Ronnie than Ronnie."

Meanwhile, beneath a separate picture, a fan chimed in: "Mad, his daughter is his double", while a second noted: "Daughter is his double".

Ronnie's family life

The snooker star shares children Lily and Ronnie with his ex Jo. He also shares daughter Taylor-Ann with his ex Sally-Ann Magnus.

He got engaged to actress Laila Rouass in 2013 after one year of dating.

© Getty Images Laila Rouass and Ronnie O'Sullivan attending the "Ronnie O'Sullivan: The Edge of Everything" Premiere in November 2023

During a chat with HELLO! In 2016, Laila told us: "I haven't set a wedding date yet. I haven't got a clue and I haven't even thought about marriage.

"Oh god, it scares the hell out of me. I'm too busy with my daughter and he's playing in China at the moment so marriage isn't on the cards just yet."

Laila has a daughter from her relationship with businessman Nasir Khan who was jailed for nine years in 2011 for a £250 million VAT fraud.