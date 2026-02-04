Meet Savannah Guthrie's ultra-supportive husband, Michael Feldman — inside their love story

Savannah Guthrie has been married to her husband, Michael Feldman, for over a decade, and he has been a great source of comfort and support.

The TODAY star will need Michael now more than ever following the disappearance of her mother, Nancy Guthrie, 84, who was reported missing on Sunday, February 1, after she was last seen near her home in Tucson, Arizona, on Saturday, January 31.

Nancy's home is now being treated as a crime scene after authorities discovered blood and signs of forced entry. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos stated that investigators believe Nancy was taken against her will.

Michael has since broken his silence on the disappearance of his mother-in-law, and while he told Page Six that he doesn't "have anything new to report," he did add that he's "just being responsive" but feels "mostly unhelpful" before expressing his appreciation for the media's "thoughtfulness."

© NurPhoto via Getty Images Michael and Savannah have been married for over a decade Career Michael works in business consulting. He is a founding partner and North American co-chairman of FGS Global – an international communications, consulting, and advocacy firm. FGS Global is a result of his previous public relations firm, Glover Park Group, joining forces with a handful of smaller consulting firms. He kicked off his career in the Senate, working as a floor assistant in the Senate Cloakroom before later becoming a legislative analyst for the Senate Democratic Policy Committee. He joined Bill Clinton’s presidential campaign staff in 1992 and later served as deputy director of legislative affairs to then-Vice President Al Gore.

© Instagram Savannah and Michael met in 2008 Meeting Savannah Savannah and Michael first crossed paths in 2008 at his 40th birthday bash, shortly after her split from her first husband, Mark Orchard. "I met a man named Mike Feldman at a party, a political consultant who made me laugh," she wrote in Guideposts magazine. "We fell in love." Speaking about their early relationship, Savannah told Reveal: "When we first started dating, he came over and fixed my toilet, which I found to be very attractive. "Mike is extremely handy, which is one of the things I liked about him when I first met him. I thought, 'Wow, here's a sophisticated guy who grew up in the city, but who can actually do things.'"

© Getty Images Savannah and Michael broke-up the day they got engaged Breakup Savannah revealed that she and Michael broke up the same day they got engaged in 2013. "It got to the point where no one thought we were ever going to get married — including us, especially including me," she said on TODAY in 2019. "We were kind of at that point in life where it was like, we're either going to have to decide to get married, or we're just going to have to love each other but let each other go." Savannah recalled how, during a trip to Turks and Caicos, she told Michael that if they weren't going to get engaged, they would have to split. "I was like, 'Sweetie, I love you so much, but if we can't decide, then I think we've decided.'"

© Getty Images Michael proposed in 2013 Engagement What Savannah didn't know was that Michael had planned to propose to her that same day she issued an ultimatum. "That night, the sun was going down, and he was like, 'Let's open that champagne they sent us,'" she said. He proposed, and Savannah said yes after thinking about it "for two seconds."

Savannah and Michael married in 2014 Wedding The couple tied the knot in March 2014 in a beautiful ceremony outside of her hometown in Arizona, in front of 80 to 90 guests. In March 2022, Savannah paid the sweetest tribute to her spouse on their anniversary, sharing a carousel of touching snapshots from their wedding day. In her caption, she penned: "How it started —> how it's going… It's going *beautiful* because you're in it, @feldmike. Happy Anniversary!"

© Instagram Savannah and Michael are parents to daughter Vale and son Charley Kids Shortly after their wedding, Savannah announced that she was pregnant with their first child. Their daughter, Vale Guthrie Feldman, arrived on August 13, 2014. Two years later, they welcomed their son, Charles "Charley" Max Feldman, on December 8, 2016. Savannah was 42 when she gave birth to Vale and previously admitted that she thought she and Michael had missed the opportunity to start a family. "We thought maybe it was too late and we'd lost our chance," Savannah told People. "When we found out we were pregnant, I don't think there were two happier people on this planet."

Savannah has been open about her IVF journey The couple used IVF to welcome their son Charley. "Because we are older," she explained to Health magazine, "It was important to me for her [Vale] to have a sibling, somebody to do life with. "My husband and I, we decided, 'OK, let’s give it a shot,' you know?' But it ended up taking more than one attempt. It took a few," she said. "But we were lucky. I always say, Charley was, like, the last egg out. He really was. And we're so blessed."