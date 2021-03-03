Savannah Guthrie shares glimpse inside beautiful upstate New York home The presenter lives with her husband and two children

Savannah Guthrie has a very glamorous home in upstate New York, and the Good Morning America presenter recently showed a glimpse inside.

In her post, fans could see a striped bowl filled with apple slices, sitting on a dark wooden table with a jet-black chair in front of it.

Behind the table setting, and an iron screen, was part of her sweeping living room which featured some luxurious purple swivel chairs, a black chair and a white chair with a cushion off to the right.

There was also a large wooden drawer unit, with plenty of cubbyholes to fill up and a vase with some daffodils inside.

Others posts in the gallery included some beautiful lampshades and large bookshelf at the end of the room, which was filled with family photos.

Another wall-mounted wooden shelf also had some family snaps.

The star made the post as she shared a small lunch date with her youngest child, son Charles.

In the series of photos, the youngster popped up from under the table as he cheekily grabbed one of the apple slices

The star was having a small lunchdate with her son

"The curious case of the appearing and disappearing lunch date," joked the journalist in the picture's caption.

Fans loved the caption that Savannah used, with one joking that it was "iconic" while another added: "Best photo sequence!"

Another commented on the family resemblance, adding: "My goodness he looks like his daddy!!"

Many others posted heart-eyed emojis or said the pictures were "cute" and "adorable".

"Could he BE any cuter lol," said another fan.

The presenter frequently showcases her incredible home

The NBC reporter regularly shares pictures of her adorable children on her Instagram and recently showed her little ones accompanying her to work.

In the adorable pictures, Savannah showed both of her children, Vale and Charles, aged six and four respectively, both in front of and behind the camera.

In the final picture, Vale was wearing some of the headphones used by the cameramen, while Charles patiently waited by.

The doting mother dubbed the youngsters her "little producers" in the picture caption.

