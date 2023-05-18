Savannah Guthrie's alternate living situation away from $7.1 million home impacting time on Today

The Today Show star is moving out of the TriBeCa apartment she shares with husband Michael Feldman

The time has come for Savannah Guthrie and her family to say goodbye to their beloved family home in New York City, and naturally, no move often goes by without a little bit of chaos.

The Today Show star has lived in a $7.1 million apartment in TriBeCa with her husband Michael Feldman and their kids Vale, eight, and Charley, six, since the couple bought the 3,735-square-foot residence in 2017.

Though she has yet to reveal where she and her family are off to, now that they're leaving the four-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom apartment, she gave insight into how it has impacted her schedule, and even where she's temporarily living while her new home gets sorted.

In a candid behind-the-scenes moment shared on the Today Show's Instagram account, Savannah and her co-star Hoda Kotb gave insight into how the latter is really feeling amid her move, and the shocking turned heartwarming moment they had because of it.

First Hoda teased: "Something happened for the very first time this morning," adding: "Savannah and I rolled at the exact same time, rolled in hot." Hoda was left in total shock over the seemingly unprecedented coincidence, and she further said: "I go, 'What?!' and Savannah was like, 'Hi!'"

Savannah then explained: "Because I'm moving and all of us are staying in a hotel one night, so it's like, I had to get out of there before I woke up the kids."

© Getty Images Savannah shares two kids with her husband Michael

She added: "So I showed up actually, like, kind of on time and Hoda was on the street…" before Hoda interjected with: "I was shocked."

"I come out and she's like laughing and pointing," she joked, before Hoda maintained: "I couldn't believe it."

© Getty Savannah and Hoda have been co-hosts of Today for five years

Savannah then insisted: "I had to get out! I was running in and then I was like, what do you do with all this time in the morning? So I came and sat with Hoda and chatted." The unusual commute for Savannah definitely turned out for the best though, and Hoda said: "We did a hang, it was the best hang."

Nonetheless, they couldn't help but note Savannah's bright and cheery attitude is not a usual one for someone dealing with a stressful and exhausting move, though she dispeled her sunny appearance quickly, admitting: "I mean it's all show, I'm dying, I'm dying inside. I was up all night stressing out… It's just a show. I'm at a wacky level."

© Getty The host and her husband have been married for nearly ten years

Savannah and her husband, a former democratic advisor, bought the home they're leaving three years after they tied the knot in 2014. They met at Michael's 40th birthday party in 2008, and got engaged in 2013. The Today host was previously married to Mark Orchard from 2005 to 2009.

They also own a house in upstate New York, a 20-acre property in the Hudson Valley region, which they bought the year they married for $2.7 million.

© Getty Savannah and Michael in 2009 shortly after they started dating

© Getty Savannah with her daughter Vale and co-star Hoda the New York Stock Exchange

© Getty The anchor with her son Charley

© Getty Savannah pregnant with her daughter Vale in 2014

© Getty The couple brought their first baby girl to meet Savannah's Today Show family

© NBC The host has yet to reveal where she and her husband are moving to with their kids

